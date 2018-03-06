Only Yesterday: Shavertown’s Matthew and Christine Harostock won gold medals at Keystone Games

20 YEARS AGO — 1998

Child Passenger Safety Week was recently observed by Noxen Health Center with a coloring contest. Winners are: Samantha Magori, Deanna Dragon, Whitney Reed, Sam Kapral and Bobby Jackson.

Eighteen dance and vocal students of Major Performing Arts Center in Trucksville recently earned a total of 32 top awards at the regional “Faces of the Future” competition in Philadelphia. They won 17 first places, 15 second and third places, along with High Point awards to soloists and groups in tap, pantomime, vocal and novelty dance. Andrea Steele of Sweet Valley, Carrie Thimot and Vicki Tasselmyer of Trucksville took the trio tap award.

Matthew Harostock and Christine Harostock, of Shavertown took home gold medals in both the Giant Slalom and the Dual Slalom. The Wilkes-Barre Academy Ski Club recently participated in the Keystone Winter Games held at Montage Mountain.

30 YEARS AGO — 1988

Among the Lake-Lehman wrestlers honored at Parents Night last week were four seniors, who wrestled final dual meets in their high school career against Crestwood. The four seniors are: Matt Reinart, Mark Rogowski, Anthony Monaco and Tim Bernick.

Six students of the Dallas High School Chorus were selected for the recent District Chorus by Mrs. Florence Sherwood, director. They were: David Sims, Gwynne Davies, Rebecca Nicely, Laura Dover, Debbie Davenport and Brian Baker.

Thirteen members of the Lake-Lehman High School Band will participate in the Regional Band Festival hosted by Valley View High School. Selected from auditions were: Molly White, MaryAnn Kasko, Michelle Phares, Kathy McAvoy, Kelly McNulty, Connie Belkowski, Albert Cigarski, Duane Austin, Jeff Kairo, Alan Perrego, Scott Brown, Danny Smith and Kim Sevenski.

40 YEARS AGO — 1978

This week the Dallas Junior Women’s Club Art Contest was held at the Dallas Senior High School. Winners included: Twelfth Grade - Jean Otto, Carolyn Jones, Kathy Bonawitz, Joanne Bellas, Lori Williams, Jill Lyons; Eleventh Grade – Lori Lushefski, Marsha Davis and Lisa McCartney; Tenth Grade – Calice Baloga, Lynn Stephenson, Alice Baloga and Christ Jenkins.

Larry Griffin, Dallas Junior High faculty member, had trouble getting his donkey to go the right way in the donkey basketball game at Dallas Senior High School last Saturday. Finally, he got the animal going and Griffin scored the two points that gave the junior high the 22-20 win in overtime.

Employees of the Dallas Post Office recently received safety driving awards from the National Safety Council. Bernie Gawlas, postmaster, presented the awards to his employees, including Dan James, Andrew Sokol, Al Bellas, Stanley Levandoski, Paul Fedor, Ed Labatch, John Juris and Ed McDade.

50 YEARS AGO — 1968

Eleven key members of the Dr. Henry M. Laing Volunteer Fire Department made a day of it last Sunday, driving the new chassis up to Elmira, N.Y., or accompanying it in cars. The new cabin chassis obtained from L.L. Richardson will be outfitted by the American LaFrance Company, specialists in fire equipment. Making the trip were: John and David Carey, Tom Orf, Russ Banta, Jim Wertman, Ted Wright, Tom Doughton, Jim Richardson, Ed Buckley Jr., Bob Richardson and Bob Besecker.

Members of Girl Scout Troop 656, Carverton, attended the movie presentation of “The Bible” last Sunday. They went to Carrolls after the show for their supper. Those who went on the trip were: Debbie Casterline, Sandy Perry, Susan Richards, Debbie Wasserott, Elsie Harris, Jane Marstell, Nancy Voitek, Meagan Davis, Cindy Cobleigh, Mrs. Lois Perry and Mrs. Joan Wasserott.

Arthur Williams, Midway Manor, Kingston Township, is co-chairman for the Jaycees of Wilkes-Barre and Edgar H. Wood, co-developer of Westmoreland Hills, also in Kingston Township, is co-chairman for the Home Builders Association of Northeast Pennsylvania for the annual House and Home Show this weekend.

60 YEARS AGO — 1958

Four local students appear on Wilkes College Dean’s List for the past semester, of the sixty-three who made the grade. They are Martha Hadsel, Marcia Rizzo, Fred J. Roberts and Marie Stahl.

Gladys Jones, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Donald Jones, has been notified that she has passed the Pennsylvania State Board Exams for Nurses and is now a member of the staff of the Nesbitt Hospital, Kingston.

Dallas Senior Woman’s Club offers a triple attraction Wednesday evening: installation of officers, a fashion show, and initiation of four transfer members from the junior division. Junior members who will be admitted to the Senior Club are: Mrs. Harold Elston, Mrs. Charles Nicol, Mrs. E. Baker and Mrs. P.E. Reithoffer.

70 YEARS AGO — 1948

Eleanor Jane Coolbaugh, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Laing Coolbaugh of Trucksville, was among those who received their caps at the capping exercises at Nesbitt Hospital last Saturday. Jane has been in training since August.

Shavertown Brownie Troop Committee will hold a bake sale at Gosart’s Store, Shavertown on Saturday. The proceeds will be used for the summer camping program of the Brownies. Mrs. Edythe Kromelbein is the Brownie Leader. Committee: Mrs. Phyllis Monko, Mrs. Jean Inman, Mrs. Sally Ell, Mrs. Eleanor Jones, Mrs. Virginia Edwards, Mrs. Ann Crocker and Mrs. Alissa Shrey.

Compiled by Kim Rollman For Dallas Post