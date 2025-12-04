A bench trial was continued Thursday on drunken driving charges against Jose Adames, a past chair of the Luzerne County Election Board, according to the Luzerne County Court of Common Pleas docket.

The docket indicates a dispositional hearing will be held in county court on Jan. 16.

Adames, of Forty Fort, was charged by police with driving under the influence of alcohol after he crashed a 2023 Hyundai into a yard and septic tank on Westpoint Avenue in Harveys Lake on July 30, 2024, according to court records.