Luzerne County is seeking applicants for the next sheriff at a salary range of $75,000 to $80,000, according to an online posting.

The position is open because Brian M. Szumski submitted his resignation last month, saying he wanted to “pursue the next chapter” in his professional and personal life.

Szumski had been sheriff since the end of 2013 and was the first non-interim-appointed sheriff under the county’s home rule structure, which took effect in 2012. Before home rule, the sheriff was an elected post.

Among other duties, the sheriff oversees prisoner transport, security at the county courthouse and other county properties, mortgage foreclosure auctions, and the issuance of firearm licenses to qualified county residents.

Applications are due by June 15, according to the posting in the human resources career opportunities section at luzernecounty.org.

The minimum qualifications: completion of a bachelor’s degree program from a regionally accredited college or university; at least five years of law enforcement experience, with a minimum of two years in a supervisory capacity; and certification under the Sheriff and Deputy Sheriff Education and Training Program.

It notes the county may accept any equivalent combination of acceptable education, training, and experience that has provided the required knowledge, skills, and abilities.

County Manager Romilda Crocamo appointed Chief Deputy Sheriff Eugene Gurnari as interim county sheriff until the position is filled.

Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.