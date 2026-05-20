Luzerne County’s Democratic Party will be notifying primary election winners of local committee seats in each of the 186 voting precincts.

Democrats selected one male and one female in each precinct.

Many seats will be filled through write-in votes because only approximately 40 men and 38 women filed paperwork to appear on the primary election ballot.

The county is expected to start tallying write-in votes on Friday, the first day of post-election adjudication.

Because these are party offices, not public offices, the county supplies the full write-in tally to the party, which then follows party procedures to determine the winners, officials said.

The unofficial results for committee candidates who appeared on the ballot are posted on the county site at luzernecounty.org.

County Democratic Party Chairwoman Mary Ann Petyak said Tuesday she will send a letter to the winners and possibly call them, depending on the timing.

A primary function of these 372 committee members is to select a county Democratic Party chairperson at a reorganization meeting on June 10.