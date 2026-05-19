Luzerne County’s Ethics Commission convened at the county courthouse on Tuesday afternoon but postponed the meeting because it was not posted on the county website to alert the public.

County Manager Romilda Crocamo said the meeting was publicly advertised in the newspaper, and the agenda had been posted outside the meeting room at least 24 hours before the meeting.

However, due to miscommunication between the county law office and the information technology department, the meeting notification was not posted on the website 24 hours in advance, which she said is required by the state Sunshine Act.

Crocamo said the law office sent an online posting notice to IT, but it unknowingly landed in a spam folder.

The commission tentatively agreed to continue the meeting to June 2.

Two pending ethics complaints are before the commission. Complaint details remain confidential unless the matter results in a commission finding.

The five-member commission is filled by the county controller, district attorney, county manager or designee, and two council-appointed citizens — a Democrat and a Republican.

The commission must reorganize and select a chair and vice chair because two council-appointed citizens were seated earlier this year — Republican Mike Attanasio and Democrat Adiel Tyson.

Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.