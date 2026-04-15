An attorney representing two Luzerne County officials had strong words about private criminal complaints filed against them.

Attorney Peter Paul Olszewski Jr., of Scartelli Olszewski, P.C., said the criminal charges filed against his clients — county Manager Romilda Crocamo and county Councilman John Lombardo — are “yet another example of an ill-conceived attempt to weaponize the criminal justice system for political gain.”

County Council members Chris Belles and Joanna Bryn Smith announced Monday they filed complaints over closed-door meetings of the commission that recommends opioid settlement fund awards to County Council for its consideration.

Belles and Bryn Smith both filed complaints against Lombardo, who has been filling a council-appointed seat on the commission. Belles also filed a complaint against Crocamo, who serves as commission chair.

Created by council in 2023, the seven-member Commission on Opioid Misuse and Addiction Abatement had taken the position that its meetings were not public based on court case law because it is advisory and not a decision-making body. However, it agreed to meet publicly, starting with its April 1 meeting, after several council members challenged that interpretation.

“Instead of working constructively with the county manager and a fellow council member, two disgruntled politicians took the law into their own hands and filed a private criminal complaint with zero legal merit against fellow public servants,” Olszewski said.

The complaints were filed with Magisterial District Judge Thomas F. Malloy Sr. in Wilkes-Barre and forwarded to the county District Attorney’s Office for a review and determination on whether they will be approved or denied.

Olszewski said he anticipates Sanguedolce will refer the matter to the state Attorney General’s Office because the DA serves on the opioid commission.

“I fully expect the PA Attorney General to promptly disapprove the baseless complaints, which would result in a termination of the prosecution,” said Olszewski, noting Rachel D. Olszewski from his firm also is representing Lombardo and Crocamo.

“In the unlikely event the cases go forward, they will be met with a vigorous defense,” he said.

Sanguedolce said he cannot comment on his plans because he has not received and reviewed the complaints.

Lombardo has said he followed the advice of legal counsel as a commission member and that the filing “sounds like a political stunt.”

Crocamo, an attorney, referred comment to legal counsel but has expressed confidence that case law permitted the commission to meet privately.

Bryn Smith and Belles issued statements saying they were motivated to file because they are confident the state Sunshine Act was violated, and they are committed to government transparency and accountability.

Two citizens addressed the filings during public comment at Tuesday’s council meeting.

Ben Herring, of Duryea, said Lombardo “did a commendable and respectful job” previously serving as council chair and vice chair without “this partisan kind of chaos that we’re seeing now.”

Herring said linking a private criminal complaint against an elected official to a Sunshine Act claim involves “intent” and an assertion the accused is “willfully deceiving taxpayers.” Lombardo would not do that, Herring said.

“It’s a disgrace to file a private criminal complaint against somebody sitting there right next to you,” Herring said.

Dave Macekura, of Kingston, said the courts will decide whether a Sunshine Act violation occurred.

“But regardless of the legal outcome, it should be obvious to anyone paying attention, holding those meetings behind closed doors was a mistake. At best, it created the appearance of impropriety, and in government, that alone is damaging,” Macekura said.

Closed meetings should not be dismissed “as a small thing,” he said, pointing out that secrecy contributed to the county’s past “Kids for Cash” judicial corruption.

Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.