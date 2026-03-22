Eleven new Luzerne County government employees were hired in February, while one past worker returned to county employment, according to the latest Human Resources Department monthly personnel report.

The new workers, their positions, and hourly compensation, it said:

• Angel Barofski, building/grounds custodial worker, $13.52;

• Nicole Castillo, court judicial assistant, $24.78;

• Christopher Chambers, deputy sheriff 1, $16.05;

• Amy Chappell, Controller’s Office internal auditor, $20.51;

• George Cole, road/bridge equipment operator, $19.23;

• Christopher Fotta and Nacole Rivera, Children, Youth and Families (CYF) caseworker 1s, $20.91;

• Maria Hoskins, court reporter, $27.47;

• Madison Miller, Coroner’s Office field investigator/autopsy assistant, $16.90;

• Jessica Spry, prison nurse, $30.70;

• Kelly Sromovski, Veteran Affairs administrative assistant, $15.65.

Past worker Carrie Adams was rehired as a CYF caseworker 2 at $23.33 per hour, it said.

Transfers

Three employees changed positions through the internal merit hiring process, the report said.

These workers, their new positions, and hourly compensation:

• Courtney Bittenbender, CYF part-time caseworker 2, $23.33;

• Mitchell O’Donnell, prison records captain, $31.82;

• Danielle Sayre, part-time Area Agency on Aging senior center operator 1, $16.91.

Departures

Eight workers left county employment in February, according to the report.

Magisterial District Court clerk typist Mary Farah retired.

Five employees resigned:

• Staralexis Roxanne Diaz, building/grounds custodial worker;

• Albert Hughes, deputy sheriff 1;

• Marilyn King, Prothonotary’s Office clerk 3;

• Rebecca Sabol, Magisterial District Court clerk typist;

• Denise Shimko, Election Bureau voting system specialist.

The report listed two terminations of 911 telecommunicators, Donald Griffiths and Erica Hontz.

Council committees

Council Chairman Jimmy Sabatino assigned council members to serve on three new committees created earlier this month:

• Operational Services, which is focused on county-owned roadway infrastructure and buildings: John Lombardo (chair); Patty Krushnowski (vice chair); Steve Coslett; and Joanna Bryn Smith;

• Correctional Services, a committee concentrating on the county prison system: Coslett (chair); LeeAnn McDermott (vice chair); and Sabatino;

• Community Planning and Development, assigned to review economic and redevelopment policies and plans: Sabatino (chair); Brittany Stephenson (vice chair); Lombardo; and Dawn Simmons.

All three committees must provide goals, future plans, and recommendations to the full council.

Opioid allocation

County Manager Romilda Crocamo announced the county has prevailed in an appeal seeking to provide approximately $80,000 in county opioid litigation settlement funds to the nonprofit Dress for Success.

Council had voted in May 2025 to earmark the funds to Dress for Success to provide a range of services for an estimated 200 women impacted by opioid use disorder, including evidence-based recovery strategies and support and training to help them find employment and acclimate to the workplace.

The trust set up to oversee settlement funds initially concluded that these programs did not meet eligibility requirements. In response, county Chief Solicitor Harry W. Skene and county Human Services Division Head Megan Stone submitted a comprehensive written appeal, convincing the trust to deem the award acceptable, Crocamo said.

“This victory not only preserves critical funding but also ensures that we can continue to offer much-needed programming and services to those in our community who rely on them,” Crocamo wrote.

Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.