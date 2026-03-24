Luzerne County prison sergeant Stanley Fiedorczyk will serve as the county’s acting Correctional Services Division head now that the oversight position has been vacated by James Wilbur’s resignation, county Manager Romilda Crocamo told council Tuesday.

According to Crocamo’s communication to the council:

Fiedorczyk started working at the prison as a per diem corrections officer on June 7, 1993. He was promoted to a resident aide position in 1994, became a full-time corrections officer in 1995, and a sergeant in 2007.

In 2023, Fiedorczyk was again promoted to the rank of control sergeant. In that position, he has been managing the prison population by coordinating inmate transfers and other monitoring.

A 1987 graduate of the former Meyers High School in Wilkes-Barre, Fiedorczyk was a leader for Boy Scout Cub/Troop 100 for 13 years, mentoring young men in scouting and helping several obtain the rank of Eagle Scout, including his son, Marcus.

He and his wife of 23 years, Jill, have two children, Marcus and Sophia. He is a lifelong county resident and a member of Sts. Peter and Paul Parish in Plains Township.

Wilbur submitted his resignation Monday, effective immediately. He could not immediately be reached for comment.

He was hired to oversee the division in February 2023.

The county prison system houses an average of 550 inmates and has been the county’s top departmental expense for many years. Budgeted at a total of $33 million in 2026, the correctional system includes the prison on Water Street and the nearby minimum offenders building on Reichard Street, both in Wilkes-Barre.

Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.