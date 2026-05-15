Swoyersville Ward 2 voters will have a different polling place in Tuesday’s primary election due to an emergency change, Luzerne County’s Election Bureau announced on Friday.

Due to the continued closure of the municipal building, the borough’s Ward 2 voters will cast ballots at the Swoyersville American Legion, 259 Shoemaker St.

The county cited the continued closure of the Swoyersville municipal building as a reason.

The borough announced on April 30 that the municipal building would close, citing a pest-control issue.

The county had previously announced Swoyersville Ward 1 voters will switch from the Music Box Dinner Playhouse on Hughes Street to the Maltby Volunteer Fire Co., 253 Owen St., due to a performance at the Music Box.

Swoyersville voters in the remaining borough precinct — Ward 3 — will cast primary ballots at the same location as the November 2025 general election — the Swoyersville Hose Company, 296 Slocum St., Swoyersville.

There is another change in the county, previously reported, in Plains Township. The municipality’s Ward 3 voters will cast ballots at the St. Peter and Paul Parish’s Bernadine Hall, 13 Hudson St., instead of the Hilldale Itlo Club on Chamberlain Street due to construction.

A list of all 186 county polling places was posted on the election bureau page at luzernecounty.org. As of presstime, this list had not been updated to reflect the emergency change in Swoyersville Ward 2.

Voters unsure of their ward or district can obtain that information through the state’s registration database at pavoterservices.pa.gov.

Voters with questions about the polling place changes may call 570-825-1715 or email [email protected].

Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.