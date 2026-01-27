As requested, Luzerne County Manager Romilda Crocamo sent County Council further explanation on why she is seeking the creation of a new economic development division.

Council is scheduled to hold its second work session discussion about the request on Tuesday. A public hearing and majority vote would be necessary at a future meeting for the division creation ordinance to take effect.

Crocamo has said the proposed new Infrastructure, Community, and Economic Development Division would work with County Council “to recruit the right development for Luzerne County.” It would be the first new division added since the January 2012 implementation of the county’s home rule structure, which created eight divisions.

Seven of 11 council members had voted in support of the ordinance introduction earlier this month. Those in opposition said, in part, that the division creation should wait until the county fully repays all outstanding debt in 2030.

Crocamo’s new communication said the argument to delay the initiative four years is “short-sighted” and “can be viewed as irresponsible for several compelling reasons.”

She cites a “lost competitive edge,” saying other counties are actively pursuing unified economic development strategies.

“By postponing this initiative, Luzerne County risks falling behind neighboring regions that are seizing opportunities, attracting businesses, and fostering job growth,” Crocamo wrote.

The model she proposes would add one additional employee — a division head — and transfer four existing county departments into that division: planning and zoning, GIS/mapping, community development, and tourism, she said. In comparison, Crocamo said the Lehigh Valley has a “full-scale independent commission to handle something like this with much more bandwidth.”

Crocamo also maintained investors are “drawn to areas with streamlined economic development processes,” saying a four-year delay “sends a signal that Luzerne is not prioritizing business growth, potentially discouraging new investments.”

A centralized approach is needed to coordinate resources and initiatives that can “stimulate employment opportunities,” she asserted. Fragmentation of departments and organizations can “waste resources” and “dilute the impact of initiatives,” she said.

“Without a dedicated division to spearhead development, job creation efforts will stagnate and may not target high-paying jobs for our residents,” Crocamo’s report said.

The new division would “highlight the uniqueness of each region” and roll out a “cohesive economic strategy,” she said. A delay would leave the county without a structured plan, resulting in “reactive rather than proactive measures in economic development,” she said.

A lack of long-term planning efforts could make it harder for the county to “adapt to changing economic landscapes,” she said.

“In conclusion, waiting four years to establish a centralized economic development division is a critical misstep for Luzerne County. It impedes progress, undermines potential growth, and jeopardizes the community’s economic future,” Crocamo said.

The division head position was advertised with an annual salary range of $90,000 to $98,000, and County Council would have to confirm the manager’s division head nominee for the position to be filled.

Crocamo’s new report said retaining an outside consultant to develop an economic plan would cost more and not include the proposed new division head’s other department oversight responsibilities.

Ideally, the division head would have expertise to guide projects to completion and leverage state and federal funding, she said.

”With dedicated staff, Luzerne County can pursue even more grant opportunities that could yield millions in funding over time,” she said.

Tuesday’s work session follows a 6 p.m. voting meeting in the county courthouse on River Street in Wilkes-Barre. Instructions to attend the meeting remotely will be posted in council’s online public meeting section at luzernecounty.org.

Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on X @TLJenLearnAndes.