Luzerne County officials finalized response plans for the approaching snowstorm, County Manager Romilda Crocamo said Friday.

The county’s Emergency Management Agency is in constant contact with the National Weather Service and forwarding updates to emergency management coordinators in each municipality, Crocamo said in the weather statement.

County EMA will have staff on call to assist municipalities during and after the storm, she said.

In a November 2018 snowstorm, for example, state police asked county EMA for help checking on stranded motorists because troopers were overwhelmed with calls. The county agency was able to connect with emergency volunteers to handle that task.

During an earlier storm in February 2007, county EMA coordinated shelters and delivered food and water to stranded motorists.

“This storm could potentially be challenging for residents, but the county is ready to respond and assist those in need during the duration,” Crocamo said. “We have placed staff and snow removal equipment at key locations in the county to clear snow and assist residents if needed. This is something county staff have prepared for during training, and now we are ready to respond.”

Residents with an emergency are encouraged to call 911.

The county’s 911 Center added staff to respond to a potential influx of calls, Crocamo said.

County Road and Bridge Department staff will be working through the storm to clear county-owned roads and bridges, she said. The department is placing staff at various locations throughout the county and has access to approximately 500 tons of salt in its sheds, she said.

Crocamo said Thursday that county-owned vehicles were moved to the county parkade on Water Street in Wilkes-Barre to more efficiently clear county lots at and near the courthouse.

The county prison complex in Wilkes-Barre also has protocols to ensure sufficient staffing, she said.

“The county has essential services that must be delivered regardless of the weather conditions,” Crocamo said.

Residents are encouraged to stay off the roads unless they have an emergency. Crocamo’s statement recommends charging all electronic devices and keeping extra supplies on hand in case of a power outage, including flashlights, batteries, generators, and first aid kits.

