Luzerne County Council must consider a request to spend $131,360 in opioid settlement funds on chiropractic services intended to prevent acute and chronic pain sufferers from turning to addictive opioid medication.

Several council members said last week they have questions and concerns about the proposal, in part because it differs from the types of programs and services funded in the past. As a result, the matter was moved from the voting meeting to a work session. It’s unclear if council will vote on the earmark at its next meeting on Nov. 10.

The request is before council because it was advanced by the county’s Commission on Opioid Misuse and Addiction Abatement, which was created to make recommendations on how to spend funds received from the state’s settlement against opioid manufacturers and wholesale distributors.

Dr. Jeff Lewis, the owner of Lewis Chiropractic in Hanover Township, submitted the application to provide chiropractic treatment to those without insurance or with insurance that does not cover the service.

Lewis is calling the new program the “Alternatives to Opioid Medication in Chiropractic (ATOMIC) Initiative.”

The $131,360 earmark would cover a two-year period and assist both existing patients and new ones reached through an accompanying marketing campaign about the program, Lewis told council.

Patients would only be eligible to start and continue receiving financial assistance for services if they choose to refrain from opioid pain medication, the agenda said.

“In 27 years of private chiropractic practice, I have seen, first hand, how the opioid crisis has affected patients and their families here in Luzerne County,” Lewis said in his submission. “I feel that I am uniquely informed and qualified to pilot this program as I have been on the front lines in this crisis while administering drug-free pain care.”

Lewis’ application said the proposed program would be eligible under a settlement fund category aimed at preventing opioid over-prescribing. Regulations say funding can be used to support “non-opioid pain treatment alternatives.”

Councilwoman Brittany Stephenson said during last week’s work session she understands the eligibility but believes the money would be better invested elsewhere. She expressed skepticism that chiropractic treatment “would be sufficient enough to move a person away from opioids.”

Lewis said he appreciates her view but maintained chiropractic treatment has long been recognized as a way to treat chronic pain.

Council members Jimmy Sabatino and Kevin Lescavage said they concurred with Stephenson.

Presenting a different viewpoint, county Councilman Harry Haas said he believes Lewis’ proposal is a “good idea” worthy of consideration because it is proactive.

“This is dealing with people who are susceptible,” Haas said.

Council Vice Chairman Brian Thornton questioned if an award to Lewis would result in a “line of other chiropractors seeking the same.”

Lewis said his proposal could be viewed as a pilot program that county officials may eventually want to expand to other providers if it is proven beneficial.

Unlike typical funding requests that come with firm deadlines, the commission is accepting applications on a rolling basis because the funding is ongoing over multiple years.

Applications and information about eligible uses for the settlement funds are posted on the commission’s section at luzernecounty.org.

The county is expected to receive approximately $30 million over 18 years from the state’s settlement, officials have said.

Council has earmarked approximately $5.5 million in opioid settlement funds since 2023 for a range of eligible internal and outside projects, including programs that provide medication-assisted treatment at the prison, warm hand-off and recovery specialist services, recovery housing and treatment and prevention education.

Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.