Luzerne County polling places will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Voters may call 570-825-1715 or email [email protected] to report any issues.

A list of all 186 polling places is posted on the election bureau page at luzernecounty.org. Since the May primary, location changes have been made at polling places in Kingston Ward 5 and Plains Township Wards 2 and 4.

Voters unsure of their ward or district can obtain that information through the state’s registration database at pavoterservices.pa.gov.

Mail ballots must be physically in the election bureau by 8 p.m. on Election Day, and postmarks do not count. The only drop box available on Tuesday is in the county’s Penn Place Building, 20 N. Pennsylvania Ave., Wilkes-Barre, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

County results will be posted and updated at luzernecounty.org after the polls close.

The state’s electionreturns.pa.gov site will provide updated unofficial results in state races, which for this election would be two judicial seats in the Superior Court and Commonwealth Court and judicial retention questions.