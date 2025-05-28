A Luzerne County Council majority voted Tuesday to purchase the historic train station property in downtown Wilkes-Barre for $615,000 and initiate litigation against the county Redevelopment Authority over an outstanding debt related to its rail line.

The county wants to acquire the 154-year-old former train station on Wilkes-Barre Boulevard because it is listed for sale and has housed the county tourism office, Visit Luzerne County, since February 2022. The purchase will be funded with a portion of accrued interest on county community development office funds, the administration said.

Ten council members approved the purchase, with the lone no vote from Councilman Harry Haas.

Council Vice Chairman Brian Thornton said council must “see the big picture” in supporting initiatives that will help Wilkes-Barre, the county’s seat, flourish. He described the station as a “gem” that must be preserved and said he envisions passenger rail someday coming to Wilkes-Barre.

Council Chairman John Lombardo said the station is “beautiful” and a “great asset,” and he verified the only remaining deficiency involving the structure’s roof has been addressed.

Growing up in Wilkes-Barre, Councilman Greg Wolovich said he knew the building as a deteriorated structure that attracted the homeless. The station is now impressively remodeled and a historic asset, he said.

Wolovich said this county needs to follow the example of other counties in recognizing and promoting its history.

“I’m hugely in favor of this,” Wolovich said.

Councilwoman Joanna Bryn Smith agreed with Wolovich.

“The last thing I want to see is this historical building to go into disrepair,” Bryn Smith said.

Bryn Smith said she believes the purchase price is reasonable for what the county is receiving and said she does not think the county will have “another chance to buy at this price.”

Also voting in support of the purchase were Council members Patty Krushnowski, Kevin Lescavage, LeeAnn McDermott, Chris Perry, Jimmy Sabatino and Brittany Stephenson.

Haas said he is in favor of preserving history but believes the community development interest earnings should be reserved for other projects.

Visit Luzerne County Executive Director Alan K. Stout thanked council for approving the purchase, saying the structure “serves as a testament to the great railroad history of Luzerne County.” County ownership means the station will be home to the tourism bureau and visitors for generations to come, he said.

Redevelopment Authority

The county wants the redevelopment authority to turn over its railroad so it can be sold to recoup $3.28 million the authority still owes the county for the original acquisition of the line, according to letters obtained by the newspaper.

While a delinquent loan was stated as a reason, it may be part of a broader push to put the track into private ownership, with the hope that it could retain commercial use but also add passenger rail service. The authority’s rail holdings includes the active track running near the train station the county is purchasing.

The redevelopment authority is a separate entity governed by a five-citizen, council-appointed board.

However, the county has an interest in the rail line because prior commissioners loaned the authority funds in 2001 so the authority would not default on its mortgage and risk losing infrastructure that serviced 25 businesses.

Since then, the authority must forward money it generates from the rail operation to the county to repay the loan.

The authority still owes $1.475 million to the county community development business loan fund and $1.8 million to the county.

Bryn Smith was the only council member to vote against the initiation of litigation, saying she would not support it “at this point.”

During public comment before the vote, Redevelopment Authority Board Chairman Scott Linde said the board looks forward to working with the county on its goals once board members learn more about them.

Citizen Mark Rabo, a past redevelopment authority member, questioned if council intends to “gut” the redevelopment authority.

Thornton said that is not council’s intention and added that the authority performs other services in addition to overseeing the rail line.

Opioid allocations

Council also approved three opioid litigation settlement awards totaling $359,063.

The allocations and projects:

• Willow Foundation, $193,808 to help meet the needs of those impacted by opioid use disorders at the foundation’s Heartwood Center in Hazleton, a drop-in center and day shelter servicing the homeless in the county’s southern half.

• Greater Pittston Regional Ambulance, $81,305 to implement an improved system to track and audit opioids procured, stored and administered by the licensed Advanced Life Support EMS provider.

• Dress for Success, $83,950 to provide a range of services to an estimated 200 women impacted by opioid use disorder, including evidence-based recovery strategies and support and training to help them find employment and acclimate to the workplace.

The three allocations would come from a pot of $1.7 million that must be spent by the end of June.

The opioid projects were proposed by the county’s Commission on Opioid Misuse and Addiction Abatement, which was created to make recommendations to council on how to spend the funds. The latest figures indicate the county should receive approximately $30 million over 18 years from the state’s settlement against opioid manufacturers and wholesale distributors.

The votes were unanimous, although Lombardo abstained from the ambulance earmark, citing past employment.

Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.