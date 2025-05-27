Aroma Grill and Bar to hold grand opening on Friday in Dallas

DALLAS — The rich, smoky aromas of Indian cuisine will arrive in Dallas on Friday when Aroma Grill and Bar — a destination for traditional Tandoori cooking — will hold its grand opening ceremony.

The restaurant will cut the ribbon and open its doors at 12:30 p.m. Friday , May 30, at 1100 Twin Stacks Drive, Suite 1206, Dallas.

Aroma Grill and Bar aims to bring the ancient art of Tandoor cooking — using a traditional clay oven heated by charcoal fire — to life. Guests can expect flavorful, marinated meats and vegetables, sizzling kebabs, oven-fresh naan, rich curries and fragrant biryanis, all made from authentic Indian spices and time-honored recipes.

“We’re proud to introduce Dallas to a true taste of India,” the owners said in a news release. “Our goal is to offer not just delicious food, but a complete cultural experience that captures the spirit of India.”

The owners said guests will enjoy warm hospitality in a stylish, contemporary setting with Indian-inspired decor. Aroma Grill and Bar is ideal for both casual meals and special celebrations, offering a welcoming atmosphere that blends elegance with authenticity.