Manager reports smooth election

Approximately 24.5% of registered Luzerne County Republicans and Democrats cast ballots in Tuesday’s primary election, according to a statistical report posted with the county’s online election results.

The posted spreadsheet indicates there were a total 42,858 ballots cast by both party voters — 21,901 Democrat and 20,957 Republican.

State voter registration statistics log a total 174,627 registered county voters eligible to nominate candidates Tuesday — 84,200 Democrats and 90,427 Republicans.

The resulting turnout would be 24.5% applying these figures.

County Election Director Emily Cook said Wednesday she is still in the process of assessing turnout figures but said she believes the 42,858 ballots cast is in the accuracy range.

It should be noted this approach does not factor in the total county registration because Pennsylvania has closed primaries. The turnout also does not address voters of other or no affiliation who were permitted to vote solely on referendums in Hazleton and Nanticoke.

Turnout is typically lower in a municipal election, as opposed to a presidential year.

In the last municipal primary in May 2023, turnout was approximately 26.5% for Democrats and Republicans, analysis shows. Two years before that, in May 2021, a little over a quarter of registered Democrats and Republicans ended up casting ballots, or 25.7%.

Election assessment

County Manager Romilda Crocamo said in a statement Wednesday that the election was successful with no problems of note.

“Thanks to the meticulous planning and execution by our Election Director, Emily Cook, election officials, poll workers, and volunteers, we witnessed a smooth and transparent election,” Crocamo said.

She commended all for their “tireless efforts and the leadership that ensured the integrity and security of our electoral process.”

“This election has set a benchmark for future events, reinforcing our commitment to fair and accessible voting for all,” the manager said.

Crocamo also congratulated the candidates who secured nominations.

“We must also acknowledge all candidates who participated in this election, regardless of the outcome. Running for office requires courage and commitment, and your willingness to put yourself forward for public service is truly admirable. Each of you has contributed to a robust democratic process that encourages dialogue and engagement within our community,” Crocamo said.

She thanked voters “who took the time to cast their vote and engage in the electoral process.”

“While we celebrate the successes of this election, we also recognize that voter turnout was not as high as we had hoped. Voting is a fundamental right and an essential part of our democracy. Every voice matters, and we encourage all residents to participate in future elections to ensure that their opinions and perspectives are heard,” she said.

Cook said Wednesday she was too swamped to comment at length but noted she has a solid leadership team in place that works cohesively to address work that must be completed. She was referring to Deputy Election Director Steve Hahn and prior poll worker coordinator Amanda Latoski, who has been promoted to a new election deputy chief clerk position created through an office reorganization.

Announced in March, the deputy chief clerk creation was funded by eliminating other positions and intended to increase accountability and sustainability, the administration said.

Among other duties, the deputy chief clerk must prepare and maintain an inventory of required polling place materials, handle poll worker training and ensure all polling places are staffed, the administration said.

