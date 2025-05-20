Luzerne County primary Election Day polling places will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Voters may call 570-825-1715 or email elections@luzernecounty.org to report any issues.

A list of all 186 polling places is posted on the election bureau page at luzernecounty.org. Since the November general election, location changes have been made at polling places in Duryea Ward 3, Kingston Wards 1 and 2, Plains Township Ward 2, Wilkes-Barre Wards 19 and 20 and Wright Township districts 3 and 4.

Although Pennsylvania has closed primaries, all voters of any or no affiliation in Nanticoke and Hazleton are permitted to vote Tuesday on referendums in their cities.

Mail ballots must be physically in the election bureau by 8 p.m. on Election Day, and postmarks do not count.

The only drop box available on Election Day is in the county’s Penn Place Building, 20 N. Pennsylvania Ave., Wilkes-Barre, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

County results will be posted and updated at luzernecounty.org after the polls close.

The state’s electionreturns.pa.gov site will provide updated unofficial results in state races, which for this election would be two judicial seats in the Superior Court and Commonwealth Court.

