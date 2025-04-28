Gene Ziemba has resigned as Luzerne County Republican Party chairman, effective immediately, according to an online announcement.

Ziemba could not be reached for comment Monday afternoon.

His announcement said he had been battling a health issue.

“This has been on my mind the last few months, and recent days have made me come to my decision with my family,” he wrote.

A Harveys Lake resident, Ziemba was elected chair last July during a convention of committee members.

The party’s executive committee had called for unity in April 2024, when Chris Huntzinger had been elected temporary party chair a month after the resignation of prior chair PJ Pribula. When announcing his immediate departure from the post, Pribula had said he was “tired and sickened by the battle with visionaries that don’t have a clue and who bring discredit to the party of Lincoln.”

In his campaign for the chairmanship, Ziemba had presented a platform detailing his plans to increase voter registration and voter turnout and unite the party after every primary election.

His Monday resignation announcement cited “wonderful success” during his time as chair, including the county election of Republicans at the state and federal level. After years in the making, the county Republican voter registration also surpassed that of Democrats.

“We turned the county ‘Red!’ In fact our majority continues to increase because of your hard work. Our core values are most important to us all,” he wrote.

“This is not goodbye. We will see each other working hard for our great Republican friends,” he said.

Ziemba thanked his family for “putting up with my endless hours of answering or returning every phone call, email and text, all of which amounted to thousands since last summer.”

“They have also been understanding with my early morning meetings, evening meetings, weekends working for the party and often multiple same-day meetings and events,” he wrote. “All has been done as a labor of caring.”

Ziemba said he expects many will see him with his 89-year-old mother, Sylvia, because he will be spending more time with her.

