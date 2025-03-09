Luzerne County’s tax base increased $287.1 million in a year — a tangible measurement of construction growth, according to the latest county assessment office certification.

This certification tallies the value of all real estate and provides a snapshot reading. Comparing the January 2024 and 2025 reports, the county’s overall tax base grew from $21.44 billion to $21.73 billion over the one-year period.

Reductions from assessment appeals already are factored into the figures, meaning the $287.1 million increase is net growth.

“This trend highlights an encouraging direction for Luzerne County, showcasing its resilience and growth potential,” county Manager Romilda Crocamo said of the findings.

Digging deeper, analysis shows 61 of the county’s 76 municipalities — 80.3% — increased their tax bases during this span.

Not surprisingly, the highest growth was in townships that have become magnets for development.

Hazle Township rose to the top, with $137.2 million in additional assessed value, largely stemming from continued commercial expansion at the Humboldt Industrial Park off Interstate 81. Nearly half of the overall county increase — 48% — was in Hazle Township.

The other municipalities with double-digit growth in the millions, along with their increases, analysis shows:

• Jenkins Township, $77.2 million.

• Butler Township, $17.4 million.

• Hanover Township, $14.1 million.

• Wright Township, $11.4 million.

The other 56 municipalities with growth and the amount of their increases: Ashley, $396,600; Avoca, $134,800; Black Creek Twp., $1.9 million; Bear Creek Twp., $1.9 million; Buck Township, $96,300; Courtdale, $99,300; Dallas Twp., $4.7 million; Dorrance Twp., $4,100; Dennison Twp., $252,200; Duryea, $2.6 million; Exeter, $1 million; Exeter Twp., $872,700; Edwardsville, $846,300; Fairmount Twp., $153,500; Forty Fort, $550,500; Freeland, $214,000; Foster Twp., $1.4 million; Franklin Twp., $817,600; Harveys Lake, $1.4 million; Hazleton, $4.6 million; Hollenback Twp., $531,400; Hughestown, $7.1 million; Hunlock Twp., $487,500; Huntington Twp., $1.2 million; Jackson Twp., $3.5 million; Jeddo, $40,800; Kingston Twp., $954,900; Laflin, $146,700; Laurel Run, $218,300; Lehman Twp., $2.9 million; Luzerne, $166,600; Nescopeck, $895,300; Nescopeck Twp., $299,900; New Columbus, $177,300; Newport Twp., $3.5 million; Nuangola, $1.3 million; Penn Lake Park, $1.6 million; Plymouth Twp., $1.1 million; Plains Twp., $3.3 million; Pittston, $2.2 million; Pittston Twp., $6.4 million; Rice Twp., $4.5 million; Ross Twp., $166,500; Salem Twp., $3.3 million; Shickshinny, $435,100; Slocum Twp., $401,400; Sugarloaf Twp., $2.2 million; Swoyersville, $57,600; Sugar Notch, $37,100; Union Twp., $661,600; West Hazleton, $182,800; West Wyoming, $100; Wilkes-Barre, $2.8 million; Wyoming, $3.5 million; White Haven, $204,300; and Yatesville, $788,200.

Crocamo said she is pleased to see such a substantial number of municipalities experiencing assessment increases, saying it is a “reflection of economic progress.”

“This demonstrates that Luzerne County is on the right path toward sustainable growth and prosperity. The increase in assessments indicates that the investments made in our communities are paying off, and we are committed to continuing this positive momentum,” she said, crediting county council, local leaders and community members who “strive to create a vibrant and thriving environment.”

Three municipalities have billion-dollar tax bases: Hazle Township, $1.85 billion; Wilkes-Barre, $1.38 billion; and Hazleton, $1.01 billion. Hazle Township surpassed Wilkes-Barre to hold the top spot in 2016.

If their growth continues, Hanover Township and Butler Township are on pace to join them in future years. The total tax bases are $938 million in Hanover Township and $909 million in Butler Township, the reports show.

Decreases

The remaining 15 municipalities had tax base decreases during the period because new construction did not overcome losses from demolition or assessment challenge reductions.

Topping the list was Wilkes-Barre Township, which had a $45.5 million tax base decrease.

County officials directly attribute this to a plunge in the assessment of the Wyoming Valley Mall property driven by an assessment appeal challenge. The reduction from $68.7 million to $13.6 million was part of a nationwide value drop in many traditional shopping malls, according to attorneys involved in the case.

The assessment decreases in other municipalities over the one-year span, according to the report: Bear Creek Village, $278,900; Conyngham, $74,600; Conyngham Twp., $371,400; Dallas, $388,800; Dupont, $203,900; Fairview Twp., $160,700; Kingston, $2.9 million; Lake Twp., $17,200; Larksville, $348,100; Nanticoke, $801,100; Plymouth, $125,400; Pringle, $33,700; Warrior Run, $37,100; and West Pittston, $194,500.

Revenue

Much of the growth is from major commercial development on former coal mining land in the county, prompting taxing bodies to grant real estate tax breaks that will delay their full collection of revenue.

Certification reports focus on overall assessments, not abatements that are tied to specific parcels.

To shed light on the current tax breaks, county Budget/Finance Division Head Mary Roselle released a report compiled Friday by county Director of Assessments Kristin L. Montgomery.

At this moment, the county is abating $601.2 million in assessed value for 42 properties actively participating in the Local Economic Revitalization Tax Assistance (LERTA) program for blighted properties, which means the property owner pays real estate taxes on the land throughout the break and receives a discount on taxes for the new development, the report shows.

That equates to forgiveness of $3.9 million in county tax revenue, which does not include abatements for the applicable school districts and municipalities. Failure to offer breaks could send developers to other locations, supporters say. They also point out that taxing bodies will realize windfalls when the breaks expire, they say.

The value of the new structures actively participating in breaks ranges from $1.3 million to $55.5 million, the report said.

Roselle said the county’s current budget relies on $122 million in revenue from real estate taxes.

Crocamo said the county will continue “fostering an environment that attracts new businesses, supports existing ones and enhances public services for all residents.”

“Luzerne County looks forward to building on this success, ensuring that our communities remain vibrant, welcoming and equipped for future challenges,” she said.

Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.