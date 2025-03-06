A position restructuring is underway in Luzerne County’s election bureau to increase accountability and sustainability, the administration said.

The plan will eliminate two positions paying a combined $75,000 to create two others totaling the same amount, including a new deputy chief clerk, according to communications sent to county council.

One position slated for elimination — the elections operations specialist paying $40,000 annually — has been vacant since November. The other — the poll worker coordinator paying $35,000 per year — has been filled by Amanda Latoski since December 2023.

The new positions: a deputy chief clerk paying $50,000 annually and a part-time elections operator at $25,000.

Both new positions must be publicly advertised. Latoski, who has been credited with improving poll worker training and communication, will have an opportunity to apply for the deputy chief clerk position.

Due to the job duties, the compensation for all positions — both eliminated and created — is covered by the state Election Integrity Grant, county Administrative Services Division Head Jim Rose told council on Monday.

In response to an inquiry from county Councilman Jimmy Sabatino regarding the benefits of the changes, Crocamo told council Wednesday the restructuring will further streamline processes, “provide a structured flow for responsibility and organization” and maximize the department’s efficiency.

The restructuring addresses “clear issues and points” identified by council’s election inquiry committee in 2021, a District Attorney’s Office investigation in 2022 and an internal review last year, Crocamo said.

“These changes provide the opportunity for higher accountability and greater sustainability within the workforce of the Bureau of Elections,” Crocamo’s email said. “Additionally, this proposal lays the groundwork for a more successful future within the Bureau of Elections at such a time when the existing staff members leave the department.”

The deputy chief clerk will report to the election director and perform a variety of functions critical to voter registration, including registering voters, processing voter registrations and maintaining voter registration databases, said the job description furnished to council.

This worker also will prepare and maintain an inventory of required polling place materials, handle poll worker training and ensure all polling places are staffed, it said.

Separate from the restructured non-union positions, the county budget provides funding for seven other election bureau staffers — five unionized administrative assistants and a non-union director and deputy director.

An open administrative assistant position was posted more than 30 days ago at luzernecounty.org and will remain listed until it is filled. It pays $30,277 annually.

Emails to council about the restructuring were prompted by council’s administrative code, which requires at least five days notice of any changes in the number, classification or compensation of positions.

At council’s request, county Manager Romilda Crocamo also agreed to include position changes in her monthly division head report to increase transparency.

State database

In another election-related matter, state Gov. Josh Shapiro and his administration announced plans Wednesday to implement a new streamlined elections management system to enhance the accuracy and security of the state’s election system and improve the registration and ballot tracking experience for Pennsylvania voters.

The new system will replace multiple current elections-related systems, including the Statewide Uniform Registry of Electors (SURE) database, the release said.

Civix, a leading provider of government technology solutions, was selected to provide the new system following a public procurement and review process, said Secretary of the Commonwealth Al Schmidt.

In addition to replacing SURE applications, the new system will replace the state’s election night reporting, campaign finance and lobbying disclosure registration and reporting systems, the release said. It also will feature a new public portal that will serve as the centralized home for Pennsylvanians to find support, guidance and information.

The new system will be implemented in phases and is scheduled for completion by 2028, it said.

The SURE system has served as the statewide voter database since 2003, and Schmidt said it has undergone extensive upgrades and security enhancements in the last 22 years.

“It has served the voters of Pennsylvania well and will continue to do so for a bit longer, until Civix customizes our new system,” Schmidt said.

In a statement Wednesday, Crocamo said the county “extends its heartfelt gratitude” to Shapiro for initiating the transition to a modern system.

Her statement:

“This significant step not only enhances the efficiency of our electoral processes but also reaffirms our commitment to upholding the integrity of democracy.

As the birthplace of democracy, Pennsylvania has a long-standing tradition of ensuring that every voice is heard and every vote is counted. Under Gov. Shapiro’s leadership, our state will continue to be a national leader in securing freedom and safeguarding the electoral process for all citizens.

We applaud Gov. Shapiro’s dedication to improving our election system and his unwavering commitment to transparency and accessibility. The initiatives he has proposed will undoubtedly bolster voter confidence and encourage civic engagement across the Commonwealth.

The Luzerne County Election Bureau stands firmly with Gov. Shapiro in this endeavor. Together, we are committed to fostering an electoral environment that reflects the values of fairness, democracy and freedom that our great state was founded upon.

Once again, thank you, Gov. Shapiro, for your visionary leadership and for taking this crucial step towards enhancing democracy in Pennsylvania. We look forward to working alongside you to achieve these important goals.”

