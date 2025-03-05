Jonathan Price has announced his candidacy for Luzerne County Council.

A lifelong Dupont resident, Price is a Democrat.

Price attends the Pennsylvania State University and will complete his studies in international politics in May.

His announcement:

Known as “Johnny” by some, Price said public service has been of great interest to him for a long time.

He has advocated and campaigned for several great Northeastern Pennsylvania leaders, many of whom he looks to as mentors.

Price has also worked as an emergency medical technician and has done extensive work as a photographer, capturing and publicizing moments at events and gatherings throughout the region — a passion he shares with his father, Bob Price.

“I’m running to represent a community that I have been engaged in for years. That’s years of witnessing firsthand the challenges that we face here in Luzerne County as an EMT. That’s years of connecting with individuals here in Luzerne County and hearing their thoughts and concerns on government and politics,” he said.

Price said he would be honored to advocate on behalf of his community and “take these thoughts and concerns to Luzerne County Council.”

”Through this campaign, I look forward to meeting more people across Luzerne County, hearing their ideas, sharing my own and earning their support,” he said.