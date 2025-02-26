A contingent of building trades workers appeared before Luzerne County Council Tuesday urging support for a “responsible contractor” ordinance that would require prospective contractors to participate in apprenticeship training programs and meet other conditions to perform county construction projects over a set dollar amount.

The ordinance was discussed for the second time during Tuesday’s work session but has not yet advanced to a formal introduction. After more council questions were raised Tuesday, it was agreed the ordinance will be further reviewed by council’s legislative committee before it is brought back to the full council.

A council majority had terminated the county’s last responsible contractor agreement at the end of 2015.

Both in the past and currently, critics assert these agreements decrease competition and increase public spending on construction, while advocates say such pacts create a level playing field and prevent nonunion contractors from using unskilled or underpaid workers.

Several contractors spoke against the agreement during the work session two weeks ago.

Among those presenting support Tuesday, local union worker Maggie Smith said she completed a four-year apprenticeship program that helped her with hands-on skills and safety and allowed her to earn a fair, livable wage and purchase her own home as a young, single woman.

Larry Deminski, of Luzerne, said the construction work performed by his union is “strenuous and dangerous,” and untrained workers pose a risk. The proposed ordinance prevents the use of contractors who hire untrained workers to cut costs, he said.

Plymouth resident Travis Buchanan, a sheet metal worker, said he was covered in dust and dirt from work shortly before the meeting but cleaned up to speak before council because he believes the ordinance will help bolster apprenticeship programs and help fill future gaps in the workforce.

Casey McGovern, of Ashley, said he is a sheet metal worker and also a local union welding instructor.

“We’re training these kids for the future,” McGovern said.

Warren Faust, president of the Northeast PA Building Trades, presented a series of rebuttals to past statements, saying the ordinance is not exclusionary and does not create a litigation risk because it has been challenged in court and upheld in Northampton County.

Bruce Szczecinski, of Wilkes-Barre, said apprenticeships teach workers what they need to know and hold them to high standards.

Swoyersville resident Greg Griffin offered an opposing view, asserting the ordinance would create a “monopoly” and exclude companies that perform quality work but have no apprenticeships. Noting he was an apprentice for five years, Griffin characterized the ordinance as “purely a political stunt” and said he does not expect it will be supported by the seven of 11 council members who are Republicans.

Faust said the workers in attendance Tuesday are of all political affiliations.

An updated version of the proposed ordinance on Tuesday’s agenda made several changes, including raising the minimum for projects to fall under the ordinance from $100,000 to $250,000. A copy of the revised document is posted with the agenda at luzernecounty.org.

Manager report

County Manager Romilda Crocamo presented the annual “state of the county” report required by the home rule charter.

Repeatedly commending staff, Crocamo detailed new initiatives and statistics throughout the county and said the county must “celebrate our successes.”

She also noted the county is investing more than $20 million in infrastructure repairs and rebuilds.

The county has expanded services and kept the county pension plan “strong and healthy” without a real estate tax increase, she said, pointing to significant tax increases in four adjacent counties.

“This is not by chance. It is the result of responsible leadership, strategic financial planning and a commitment to efficiency,” Crocamo said. “We have proven that it is possible to grow, serve, and invest in our community without placing an extra burden on our taxpayers.”

She acknowledged challenges, including rising cost of living and housing shortages that will require “unwavering commitment and collaboration.”

Her 58-page report is posted with council’s work session agenda at luzernecounty.org.

Council votes

Council unanimously voted Tuesday to seek outside funding for two projects:

• Bilateral Infrastructure Law funding through the Federal Aviation Administration and Pennsylvania Department of Transportation Bureau of Aviation to install an automated weather observation system at the county-owned Wyoming Valley Airport in Forty Fort and Wyoming.

Although construction plans are not yet finalized, the administration estimated the weather observation system would cost $600,000, which includes the project design, permitting, construction, testing and inspection.

• Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources funding to update the county’s Open Space, Greenways and Outdoor Recreation Master Plan, which will cost $150,000 and require a 50% match. The last plan was completed two decades ago.

Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.