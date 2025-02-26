Chris Belles has announced his candidacy for Luzerne County Council.

Belles, a Democrat from West Pittston, said he is running on a platform of common sense leadership, fiscal responsibility and infrastructure improvements.

His announcement:

When asked why he’s seeking a seat on the council, Belles emphasized his priorities:

“It’s time for some common sense in the county. I want to make life better for people. I want efficiency so taxpayers’ money stretches further without them having to pay more taxes. I want county roads and bridges fixed and maintained yesterday — if not sooner.”

Belles is a lifelong Luzerne County resident committed to service.

He is a 2004 Dallas High School graduate and a 2009 graduate of King’s College. He has spent most of his life in Luzerne County and currently works as a data analyst for Astound Broadband (RCN), where he focuses on identifying opportunities for efficiency — a skill he hopes to bring to the council.

Belles’ background is steeped in community involvement and leadership. He achieved the rank of Eagle Scout as a member of the Boy Scouts of America and later volunteered for several years with Troop 281 in Dallas, helping to organize the Two Mountains District Polar Bear Campout.

He now resides in West Pittston with his dog, Rosie. An avid cook and animal lover, Belles is deeply invested in improving the quality of life for families across Luzerne County.

If elected to Luzerne County Council, Belles has outlined the following key priorities:

• Supporting the economy: Making governing decisions that encourage business growth and attract good-paying jobs so that families can thrive.

• Combating drug addiction: Addressing addiction as a complex issue by supporting individuals seeking help while promoting community health initiatives.

• Efficiency and responsible spending: Ensuring taxpayer dollars are used wisely, allowing residents to rely on essential county services without facing constant tax increases.

• Accountability and transparency: Promoting open government and ensuring residents understand the reasons behind decisions — even when those decisions are difficult.

• Future-proofing infrastructure: Prioritizing long-term maintenance and repair of county roads and bridges to ensure safety and efficiency.

• Avoiding unnecessary regulation: Supporting practical governance and opposing burdensome or excessive regulations.

“If it ain’t broke, I’m not going to support a new rule to fix it.”

Belles summed up his vision:

“I want to make Luzerne County a place where all working families can thrive — not just get by. It’s just common sense that we all want this for ourselves. I’d be honored to earn your trust and your vote.”

For information about Chris Belles and his campaign, email BellesCampaign@gmail.com.