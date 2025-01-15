Luzerne County grants writer Michele Sparich will once again serve as an acting division head — this time temporarily overseeing operational services, county Manager Romilda Crocamo announced Wednesday.

The operational division head position is open because Jennifer Pecora resigned last month to accept a job outside county government.

Sparich has just finished a stretch serving as acting human services division head since Lynn Hill resigned last fall. Council voted Tuesday to confirm Crocamo’s nomination of Megan Stone as the new human services division head.

In December 2023, Sparich was assigned as acting administrative services division head. Pecora was administrative services division head at that time but stepped away from the position to serve as interim operational services head upon the resignation of Greg Kurtz. Sparich served as acting administrative services division head until Jim Rose was hired to fill that position in April 2024.

According to Crocamo’s Wednesday email to county council, Sparich has worked for the county since March 2003.

As grant writer, she works with multiple county departments and outside entities to develop applications seeking funding and provide program-related administration. She also has served as interim purchasing director, manages the county’s insurance and is part of the county administrative team responsible for overseeing the county’s federal American Rescue Plan Act program.

In addition to her county work, Sparich has local government experience from previous employment as grant administrator in Northampton County’s Department of Community and Economic Development.

Sparich will receive $98,800 annually while she is filling the interim overseer role, which is the compensation that had been paid to Pecora, Crocamo said.

The county is accepting applicants for the vacant operational services division head position until Monday, Jan. 20. The position was advertised at a range of $96,270 to $101,270.

The operational services division head oversees engineering, roads and bridges, planning and zoning, 911, emergency management, buildings and grounds, the boiler plant and solid waste management.

Interim division heads are limited to 90-day appointments each calendar year under the county’s home rule charter.

Some county Government Study Commission members have said they want to discuss the possibility of extending this period to ensure the manager has sufficient time to choose applicants when the eight top division head positions are vacated.

The study commission has been assessing potential county home rule charter changes and aims to place its proposal on the November 2025 ballot. Voters will then decide whether to accept the new design or keep the system in effect since January 2012.

