Luzerne County Council unanimously confirmed the hiring of a new human services division head Tuesday but tabled a vote to approve a union contract with county detectives.

Megan Stone will oversee the human services division, which includes these departments: Children, Youth and Families; Mental Health and Developmental Services; Drug and Alcohol; Area Agency on Aging; and Veteran Affairs.

The position is open because Lynn Hill resigned last fall.

Stone has worked as county human services operations manager since August and said she has more than 20 years of experience in business and office management and communications.

Under the county’s home rule charter, council must confirm the county manager’s nominees for the eight top division head positions.

Stone will receive $98,000 annually in the position.

County Manager Romilda Crocamo thanked council for its support.

Speaking during public comment, county Controller Walter Griffith said he fully agrees with the selection of Stone, describing her as a “very enthusiastic” and responsive worker.

Griffith questioned the compensation because the position list linked to the 2025 county budget had indicated the salary would be $92,596.

Crocamo said that position list figure was an error that has been addressed, and funds are available to cover the difference.

Detective contract

The proposed new four-year collective bargaining agreement with county detectives would run through the end of 2028.

Council Vice Chairman Brian Thornton sought the tabling. He said he supports detectives for their difficult work and professionalism, but he cannot approve the proposal as it stands due to compensation “escalations.”

Thornton said he does not want to provide details about his concerns because negotiations would still technically be underway until a contract is finalized.

“I want to support it, but I’d rather see the numbers reworked,” Thornton said.

He suggested going back to the bargaining unit to “discuss alternate numbers.”

Ten of the 11 council members voted to table, with the lone no vote from council Chairman John Lombardo.

Lombardo clarified his vote did not mean he disagrees with his council colleagues. Instead, he said the matter should have been removed from the agenda entirely, rather than being tabled, if there could be substantial changes.

Detectives also have the option to proceed to binding arbitration if negotiations reach and impasse.

County District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce has said compensation must be addressed in the new contract to help with retention and recruitment. Detectives are expected to handle major investigations countywide, and the average salary for new municipal police officers in the county now exceeds $70,000, the DA has said.

Board appointments

Council appointed or reappointed the following citizens to seats on county boards: Jay Notartomaso, Ethics Commission; John Maday, county Flood Protection Authority; Scott Linde and Erik Laskosky, Redevelopment Authority; Gary Moyer, Conservation District; Donald Armstrong, Michele Millington and Brian Gill, Arts Advisory Board; Jon Lucas, Linda Thoma and Richard Yost, Farmland Preservation Board; Scott Serafin and Shawn Stanford, Forty Fort Airport Advisory Board; and Carl Naessig, Planning Commission.

Council also declared vacancies on three boards due to the resignation of members, including a fifth chairmanship seat on the county’s five-citizen election board.

The four council-appointed election board members — two Democrats and two Republicans — must select a fifth citizen of any affiliation or no affiliation to fill the fifth chairmanship seat. The board plans to discuss details on how to apply for that seat Wednesday.

Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.