Luzerne County’s top manager position should remain appointed and not switch to an elected post, all six study commission members in attendance agreed Thursday.

The seven-citizen panel has been assessing potential county home rule charter changes and aims to place its proposal on the November 2025 ballot. Voters will then decide whether to accept the new design or keep the system in effect since January 2012.

The original charter drafters had chosen a hired executive following a four-week debate among panel members, guest speakers and legal consultants on which option would better serve citizens, past reports said. A majority of drafters concluded the selection of an elected manager would be based on campaign donations and popularity. The county also would be locked into an elected manager for four years, while the current structure allows council to eliminate the manager with a majority-plus-one vote of seven. Elected manager supporters argue the top overseer could be more independent and less beholden to council, but others point out that could lead to oppositional governance between the manager and council, with less accomplished.

The following study commission members said Thursday they have concluded they won’t recommend an elected manager: Treasurer Cindy Malkemes, Vice Chairman Vito Malacari, Mark Shaffer, Secretary Ted Ritsick, Chairman Timothy McGinley and Matt Mitchell.

Stephen J. Urban, the remaining member, was absent but has said the appointed process is preferable, surmising an election for manager would prompt high political campaign donations for candidates from both major political parties and lead to disruption.

Malacari said Thursday he was originally on the fence but based his decision on feedback from original charter drafters and others that having an appointed manager leads to more professionalism and less politics and has served the county best so far. However, he said he agrees with county Controller Walter Griffith’s recommendation to reconsider the manager selection process.

The charter requires council to appoint at least three citizens to a search committee. While the last committee was three, council previously appointed committees of seven and five.

Chosen citizens must have relevant qualifications, knowledge and/or experience in seeking, recruiting and identifying qualified candidates for this type of top management position, the charter says. The committee must seek, screen and interview manager applicants and recommend the candidates it believes are the most qualified to council for its consideration.

Malkemes agreed with Malacari’s points and stressed the importance of qualifications for the manager.

The charter mandates a bachelor’s degree and at least five years of relevant work experience and appointment based on “executive abilities and administrative qualifications as evidenced by professional preparation, training and experience in public administration, finance and/or other fields that demonstrate substantial ability to perform the functions of county manager.”

Mitchell said he is in favor of an appointed manager and believes it has improved the level of professionalism in county government.

Shaffer and Ritsick concurred with the others.

After serving on county council for 12 years, McGinley said there is “no question in my mind” an appointed manager is better.

The commission did not formally vote on the matter because no change is being recommended.

