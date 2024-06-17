In a lengthy presentation themed “Luzerne County Works,” county Manager Romilda Crocamo highlighted a series of developments, starting with the district attorney’s office.

Through recent grant funding, the DA’s office is using new technology in its investigations, including drones, Crocamo said during last week’s Greater Hazleton Chamber of Commerce red carpet breakfast presentation at the county Area Agency on Aging’s Hazleton Active Adult Center.

Multiple detectives in the DA office’s new Emergency Services Unit have obtained licenses to fly a drone capable of miles of surveillance that is equipped with heat-sensing technology and the ability to lock in on the position of vehicles to follow them, the presentation said.

Crocamo presented a video showcasing the office’s new “total scan technology,” which produces detailed, three-dimensional models of any location to recreate crime scenes, reconstruct vehicle accidents and present evidence at trial. The sample video used the interior of the county courthouse in Wilkes-Barre as a mock scene, and Crocamo pointed out the sharp imagery.

The DA’s office is creating the Emergency Services Unit to provide multiple investigative services to local police departments, including response for high-risk arrests, search and entry situations, barricaded gunmen and hostage situations.

Community Development

To meet a growing demand for food assistance, the county community development office has committed $800,000 of its Community Development Block Grant CARES Act funds to the Commission on Economic Opportunity, or CEO, to expand the Weinberg Food Bank Distribution Center in Jenkins Township, Crocamo told the group.

This is in addition to prior county allocations totaling $800,000 to purchase food for the distribution center, Crocamo said. The food is provided to 164 member sites serving 122,892 low/moderate income residents, her presentation said.

Crocamo also announced the community development office has committed $400,000 in CDBG funds to the Freeland YMCA for building repairs, including a roof replacement.

Elections

Crocamo said she sought the county manager position largely because of numerous matters that needed to be addressed, including the election bureau.

She introduced Acting Election Director Emily Cook, who was among several county administrators in attendance along with county Controller Walter Griffith.

”Emily and her team delivered the most successful election that we’ve had in recent memory,” Crocamo said of the April 23 primary.

Planning already is underway for the November presidential general election, she said.

The bureau will be expanding poll worker training and providing more online instructional videos for their convenience, she said. New technologies are used to keep track of the 1,200 poll workers, 186 polling locations, voting equipment and campaign finance reports, she said.

Another change: the bureau is overhauling how Election Day technicians track issues that must be addressed, which will provide real-time records of how issues are resolved and better accounting of route assignments to shorten response times when possible, she said.

“We are planning to make sure that we can safeguard everything that we can control,” Crocamo told the group.

Children, Youth and Families

Crocamo referenced the recent name change from Children and Youth to emphasize the agency’s mission to help families.

“We wanted people to understand that that’s the purpose. It’s not to take children away. It’s not to break up families. It’s to support families,” she said.

As part of this assistance, the agency has collaborated with CEO to create a food pantry for clients, she said. It expanded to include plates and cutlery, personal hygiene and cleaning supplies and baby items utilized by more than 340 adults and 531 children since January 2024.

While there are still challenges, including caseworker compensation and recruitment, Crocamo sees a “turnaround” largely attributed to agency Director Katrina Gownley.

“We had a dark period with that department, but we have risen like a phoenix, and we actually do have other counties that are calling us to ask us how we are doing things,” Crocamo said.

Roads

When a presentation slide containing a “road work ahead” sign appeared on the presentation screen, Crocamo said she used to hate seeing such signs.

Her sentiment has changed when it indicates county-owned infrastructure is being addressed due to a backlog in projects that must be funded.

“Now I would rather see that sign than receive a bouquet of roses. This sign is beautiful,” Crocamo said.

She presented photos of several completed projects, including a new concrete culvert and rock support at the Heslop Road creek crossing in Rice Township, which had been damaged in 2021 due to Tropical Storm Ida.

More updates

Among other developments announced during the presentation:

• The county prison system is starting a GED high school equivalency program that will help inmates prepare for and pass their exams.

• County Mental Health and Developmental Services has received a five-year, federal Healthy Transitions Grant from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration to improve and expand support services for transition-aged youth and young adults ages 16 to 25 who have or at at risk for developing serious mental health conditions.

Crocamo also praised past county manager C. David Pedri for launching some of the projects and initiatives now underway, including the popular free “Rockin’ the River” performances at the River Common recreational complex along the Susquehanna River in Wilkes-Barre.

This year the county has added a “Rockin’ the Mountain” free concert series in Hazleton. Information on the dates and performers is posted at www.visitluzernecounty.com.

Pedri introduced Crocamo because he is now President/CEO of the Luzerne Foundation, which sponsored the breakfast.

A 30-year-old community-based organization, the Luzerne Foundation provided $4.8 million in grants and scholarships to residents and entities in this region last year, Pedri said.

Having been in Crocamo’s shoes, Pedri said he understands what it takes to run a county with 1,400 employees in 32 departments that provide services to more than 300,000 residents in an area the size of Rhode Island.

In their mutual exchange of praise, Crocamo said Pedri “gave us the playbook” to improve and celebrate the county.

