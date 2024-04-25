Now that Luzerne County voters have agreed to activate a county government study commission, the seven-citizen panel is expected to promptly get down to business.

Within 10 days after the county election board certifies the primary election results, study commission members must take an oath before a county judge, according to the “Home Rule in Pennsylvania” handbook compiled by the Pennsylvania Governor’s Center for Local Government Services

Under state law, the commission must hold its first organizational public meeting as soon as possible and no later than 15 days after the election certification. The county election board certifies after a period of adjudication and reconciliation that typically takes at least a week.

In addition to electing officers at the first organizational meeting, the commission should agree on general procedural rules, a plan to keep an official record of meetings and a schedule of meetings, the state handbook said.

“A regular and well-publicized time and place for commission meetings is important for encouraging citizen attendance,” it said.

The commission will have nine months to report findings and recommendations and another nine months if it is opting to prepare and submit government changes. An extra two months is allowable if the commission is recommending electing council by district instead of at large.

Voters must ultimately approve any commission recommendation for it to take effect.

All seven elected to the commission had stated they were not advocating a return to the prior three-commissioner/row officer structure that was replaced by home rule’s 2012 implementation.

The county’s last 11-citizen study commission held weekly meetings, broadcast online, between June and December 2009, when it decided to take the next step and draft a proposed charter. It released a final report and recommended charter in August 2010 that was approved by voters in the November 2010 general election.

The commission retained a solicitor and the Pennsylvania Economy League as a consultant to assist.

A study commission’s work is “considerable,” said the handbook, noting past commissions have averaged around 50 meetings, with some up to 100.

“Commission members will be required to devote hundreds of hours of their time to meetings, workshops and hearings with many more spent in private study and research,” it said.

Voters selected the following candidates to serve on the commission, according to unofficial primary election results: Cindy Malkemes, Dallas Township; Vito Malacari, Hanover Township; Mark Shaffer, Wilkes-Barre; Stephen J. Urban, Kingston; Ted Ritsick, Forty Fort; Timothy McGinley, Kingston; and Matt Mitchell, Plains Township.

Urban, McGinley and Mitchell previously served on county council.

Based on situations he encountered on council, Mitchell said he already has been pondering numerous subjects he will ask fellow commission members to consider and discuss, with emphasis on charter provisions that may conflict with superseding state law.

Mitchell said the commission will serve a vital role developing recommendations to improve the home rule structure.

“It’s a very serious thing and important for county government and its residents,” Mitchell said.

Shaffer said Wednesday he is “genuinely excited” and expects his experience as a research analyst at The Institute will be helpful in this role.

Having prior council members on the panel also will help, Shaffer said.

Public input will be essential because the committee must convince voters any changes will improve the government, he said.

“In the end, people have to vote on it, so it has to be something people want,” Shaffer said.

McGinley expects much of the immediate focus will be on securing a consultant and independent solicitor to ensure the commission’s recommendations are legally sound and complete.

He wants constructive debate and extensive feedback to reach decisions, saying the issues the panel will be discussing often are intertwined with pros and cons.

“I’m looking forward to getting input from all the different sources and other commission members to come up with a game plan,” McGinley said. “This is not political. It’s work for the people to have a better government and services for them.”

