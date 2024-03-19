The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) denied Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro’s appeal for a major disaster declaration for Lackawanna, Luzerne and Wyoming Counties due to damage from severe storms and flooding Sept. 9 and 10 last year, Luzerne County officials said.

Luzerne County Manager Romilda Crocamo informed county council of the decision Tuesday afternoon. She said the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency is “reviewing potential supplemental recovery resources and will advise us accordingly.”

The FEMA denial letter, which she supplied, was in response to Shapiro’s appeal of the federal agency’s denial of public assistance for the three counties.

“After a thorough review of all the information contained in your initial request and appeal, we reaffirm our original findings that the impact from this event is not of the severity and magnitude that warrants a major disaster declaration,” the letter said.

A declaration would have opened up additional federal funding assistance, including emergency grants to help impacted communities in the three counties rebuild damaged or destroyed infrastructure, officials have said.

Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes