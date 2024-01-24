Luzerne County’s Election Board has two new members: Republican Rick Morelli and Democrat Albert Schlosser.

Council had to fill the seats with one Republican and one Democrat and held off on appointments earlier this month to see if additional eligible applicants would surface.

Originally on the eligibility list were Republican Roxanne Arreguin, of West Pittston, and Democrat Audrey Serniak, of Plains Township, who had served on the board from July 2019 through 2023. Morelli, Schlosser and Democrat Albert Flora were added following a public interview session Monday.

Regarding the Republican seat, Arreguin also was nominated Tuesday and supported by four council members — Patty Krushnowski, Kevin Lescavage, Joanna Bryn Smith and Brittany Stephenson. The remaining seven selected Morelli: Harry Haas, LeeAnn McDermott, Chairman John Lombardo, Chris Perry, Jimmy Sabatino, Vice Chairman Brian Thornton and Gregory S. Wolovich Jr.

Council unanimously approved Morelli’s appointment in the final selection.

In the Democratic selection, Flora also was nominated by Krushnowski, Sabatino, Smith and Stephenson. Schlosser’s final appointment confirmation vote was unanimous.

Morelli, of Sugarloaf Township, works as a strategic account executive and served as a county councilman twice. He also served on the commission that drafted the home rule charter, the home rule transition committee and the volunteer manager search committee activated in 2021.

Morelli said he applied for the election board because he is a big proponent of the county’s home rule structure and wants its successes to continue.

He said his past experiences running for office and in county government could “add value” to the election board.

A major presidential election is coming up, and it is important the public has confidence in the election, Morelli said.

A Hanover Township resident, Schlosser is retired and said he most recently worked for three decades at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital — the last 20 years as a patient advocate.

He had served on the Hanover Area School Board in the 1970s and said he had reported absentee ballot and election fraud in 1978 that led to an official investigation and charges against numerous individuals.

Schlosser said he applied for the election board seat because he saw the county’s plea for applicants and thought his experience could help.

“The election process is so important to our democracy. It’s so fragile. It has to be protected,” he said.

The five-citizen, volunteer election board serves as an independent citizen body to oversee elections, make determinations on flagged ballots and write-in votes and certify election results.

The two new election board members will serve with Democrats Daniel Schramm and Denise Williams (chair) and Republican Alyssa Fusaro.

In addition to preparing for and attending evening board meetings, election board members must be available on Election Day and during the day for a little over a week to two weeks after each primary and general election for the adjudication process.

Council also made other appointments Tuesday, including:

• Convention Center Authority — Robert Mehalick

• Luzerne/Wyoming Counties Mental Health and Developmental Services Program Advisory Board — Craig Mark and Tom O’Neill

• Board of Tax Assessment Appeals — Peter Bard

• Luzerne/Wyoming Counties Drug and Alcohol Executive Commission — Michael Maguire

