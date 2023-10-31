Deteriorated span slated for replacement in 2024

The Harris Hill Road Bridge in Kingston Township will be blocked off Friday and remain closed until further notice, Luzerne County Engineer Lawrence Plesh announced Wednesday.

A recent inspection of the county-owned span over Toby Creek found deterioration of the structure that requires closure, Plesh said.

The bridge is located near the intersection of Harris Hill Road and Route 309.

No reopening date has been determined, and the bridge is slated for replacement in 2024, Plesh said.

The posted detour directs motorists to use Carverton Road and Oak Street.

According to the latest October county division report, the county has completed permitting and final design for replacement of the existing stone arch bridge.

However, a nearby Pennsylvania Department of Transportation project and utility issue will delay the project until spring 2024, it said.

The county plans to pay for the bridge replacement with state Act 13 funding, it said. A 2021 road/bridge project plan estimated the bridge replacement would cost $500,000.

PennDOT had imposed a 3-ton weight limit, it said.

The county has approximately 120 miles of roads and 300 bridges scattered within its boundaries, many inherited from municipalities during the Great Depression.