Luzerne County voter turnout was higher than usual in Tuesday’s general election, according to an analysis of the unofficial results.

A total of 78,408 ballots were cast on Tuesday, which was a “municipal election” held every other year primarily featuring local municipal, school, and county races.

Tuesday’s vote count is an increase of 13,910 compared to the last municipal general election in November 2023, when 64,498 ballots were cast.

Two years prior, in November 2021, a total of 62,121 ballots were received, election bureau archives show.

Looking back further, Tuesday’s ballot count also exceeded the votes cast in the preceding six municipal general elections.

The total ballots cast in those elections:

• 2019 — 55,676

• 2017 — 49,654

• 2015 — 53,312

• 2013 — 49,344

• 2011 — 66,517

The 2011 general election stood out because voters were selecting the entire first 11-member County Council under home rule in addition to six county Court of Common Pleas judges and the county District Attorney in a competitive race.

Christine Boyle, who chairs the county’s five-citizen Election Board, said Wednesday she is “heartened that more people are coming out to vote.”

“My sense is that people in general feel the stakes are important and that they’re taking action, and voting is one way they can do that,” Boyle said.

Boyle views the statistics as a positive sign that more voters realize voting “could really matter in their everyday lives and communities.”

“Being engaged in voting is such a constructive way to deal with shaping your community,” she said. “I think it’s a great thing.”

County Manager Romilda Crocamo said residents who exercised their right to vote are “true patriots, actively participating in shaping the future of our county, and ultimately, our nation.”

”I’m thrilled to see the recent increase in voter turnout,” Crocamo said. “This surge is a testament to the importance of civic engagement and reflects a growing commitment to our democratic processes. Voting is not just a right; it’s a fundamental pillar of our democracy.”

Still, there is room for improvement, she said, describing each ballot as a “voice heard” and a “perspective represented.”

“Despite this positive trend, we must acknowledge that voter turnout remains remarkably low overall,” Crocamo said. “Together, we can strive for even higher turnout in future elections, ensuring that democracy is truly reflective of the will of the people.”

In another gauge, turnout is commonly tracked through a percentage comparing ballots cast to the total registration. The registration fluctuates in each election and can be inflated based on the timing of periodic mandatory purges of inactive voters.

On Tuesday, turnout was clocked at 38.21%, with 205,194 registered county voters.

The other November municipal election turnout percentages, along with the total registered voters at that time in parentheses, according to election archives:

• 2023 — 32.86% (196,296)

• 2021 — 30.69%, (202,389)

• 2019 — 26.64% (208,965)

• 2017 — 24.25% (204,757)

• 2015 — 27.96% (190,659)

• 2013 — 25.31% (194,996)

• 2011 — 35.27% (188,591)

For those interested in digging deeper, the county’s election results database at luzernecounty.org contains a map and chart breaking down Tuesday turnout percentages in each of the 186 precincts. Click on the turnout tab to access the information.

The county election bureau has not yet compiled a breakdown of ballots cast by Democrats, Republicans, and those of other or no affiliations.

Tuesday’s results are still unofficial because the Election Board must vote on the acceptance or rejection of paper provisional ballots cast at polling places and mail ballots that have been flagged for potential deficiencies — a review and approval process known as adjudication.

Provisional ballots are cast at polling places when workers determine additional voter verification is needed. The county reviews provisional ballots last to ensure the voters are properly registered and did not cast a second ballot by mail.

The adjudication, which is open to the public, will begin at 9 a.m. Thursday on the third floor (courtroom A) of the Penn Place Building, 20 N. Pennsylvania Ave. in Wilkes-Barre.

Additional sessions will be scheduled as necessary to complete the process, which also includes the tallying of write-in votes.

