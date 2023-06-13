DALLAS TWP. — The Dallas School Board approved a final budget for the upcoming 2023-24 school year with spending at a bit more than $44.56 million and no tax hike. The property tax rate will remain at 13.6338 mills. A mill is a $1 tax for every $1,000 of assessed property value.

The board also approved the annual resolution setting the homestead and farmstead real estate tax exemption. Eligible home and farm owners can get property tax bills reduced this fall by a maximum of $72. The cost is covered by state revenue from legalized gambling. Each district takes the annual amount provided and divvies it among eligible property owners.

In a security move, the board voted to issue a Request for Proposals for multi-building integrated acoustic energy gun shot detection, Artificial Intelligence gun detection, cameras, panic/duress button and push-to-talk software for cellular communications, and related software, material and services.

The board also:

• Accepted the retirements of housekeepers Molly Coolbaugh and Linda Rowett

• Accepted the resignations of assistant Middle School football coach Clark Van Orden, reading specialist Tamara Broody, Housekeeper Amanda Swanson, and aides Lorraine Regan and Candida Priore.

• Appointed Irelynd Sullivan as professional/nonprofessoinal substitute, and Mary Rodriguez as substitute nurse.

• Appointed as bus drivers with contractor G. Davis, Inc., Gary Peters, Amy Rome, Mike Viglone and James Casey.

• Extended an agreement with ESS Support Services, LLC through June 30, 2024. ESS provides a variety of staffing assistance, particularly substitute teachers.

• Approved the purchase of Advanced Placement Biology textbooks at a cost not to exceed $7,600

• Appointed Alicia Kaiser as wellness teacher (replacing Shannon Good) at a starting annual salary of $72,471, Brittany Yankovich as school psychologist at a starting salary of $67,668, Alicia Bishop as a learning support teacher (replacing Emily Heltzel) at a starting salary of $65,256, Megan Malkemes as a learning support teacher at a starting salary of $48,768, and Christine Katsock as learning support teacher at a starting salary of $72,471.

• Approved the purchase of 26 Lenovo Think Centre M90a computers from CDWG at a cost not to exceed $30,451, with $10,000 paid through a contribution from the Dallas Foundation for a net district cost of $20,451.

• Approved an agreement with Sergeant Laboratories, Inc. to provide a network safety and security package at a cost of $18,519.

• Approved the replacement of wet insulation at Wycallis Primary Center by Weatherproofing Technology, Inc. at a cost not to exceed $23,688. The agreement proposes replacement at approximately 13 locations with new insulation and new EPDM synthetic rubber roofing installed. Some locations will be primed and coated for additional protection.

Reach Mark Guydish at 570-991-6112 or on Twitter @TLMarkGuydish