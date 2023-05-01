Bear Creek Township resident Michelle Rothenbecker announced she is seeking a Democratic nomination for Luzerne County Council in the May 16 primary election.

After graduating from Wyoming Valley West High School, Rothenbecker attended Wilkes University. She has a master’s degree in business administration and a master’s degree in instructional design, both from Western Governors University.

In 2021, after working in online education for more than 15 years, Rothenbecker opened a small business, Ruby Run LLC, an educational consulting company.

Prior to founding Ruby Run LLC, Rothenbecker was an executive for an online education company.

She believes her leadership and business experience — including managing budgets, modernizing operating procedures and technology and leading cross-functional teams — will help her to collaborate to ensure an efficient, effective government.

”Taxpayers don’t want to see increased taxes, but they also want to feel confident they are getting the most value from the taxes they do pay,” said Rothenbecker.

Rothenbecker credits her mother and her grandmother, who was a judge of elections and poll worker, with her interest in politics and her desire to help people.

As a lifelong Luzerne County resident, Rothenbecker said she is concerned about the high rate of poverty in Luzerne County.

”We need to invest in programs to help people, such as improving broadband in our rural areas, and attract jobs that would encourage young people to stay in the area after graduating,” she said.

Rothenbecker also serves as a Luzerne County Democratic Committee Member for the Sixth District and is a nature-lover. She frequently hikes the county’s beautiful natural spaces with her husband and their rescue dog and said she believes county council needs to do more to protect the environment.

More information is available online at http://michelle4luzerneco.com and https://www.facebook.com/Michelle4LuzerneCo.

A majority of Luzerne County Council seats — six of 11 — are up for grabs this year.