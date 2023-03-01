Nanticoke resident Ronald D. Knapp announced Wednesday he is seeking a Republican nomination for Luzerne County Council in the May 16 primary election.

”I am humbled by the 8,546 voters who chose me for candidacy in the municipal election primary of 2021. I got knocked down, but I am not one to stay down. I am back in the race to bring positive results to the taxpayers and residents, Knapp said.

Knapp attended the Allied Medical and Technical Institute in 2000 and graduated with a 4.0 GPA. He said he is confident this technical background will be a great benefit to council.

He described his financial background as “impeccable,” noting he has consistently maintained a credit score hovering around 835 and always paid his real estate taxes on time during 33 years as a homeowner. Knapp said this demonstrates his capabilities as a “staunch fiduciary” with a duty of care and loyalty for “hard-earned taxpayer dollars.”

Knapp served in the Army Reserves as an administrative specialist for more than three years and was honorably discharged in 2008. He said carried out this work with accountability and strength and would do the same as a council member.

“I have been going to bat for the last four years for the taxpayers and residents of Luzerne County voluntarily. If selected to advance to the general election in November, I will not ease up on my ambitions to make Luzerne County a more friendly environment to all who call Northeastern Pennsylvania home.”

Knapp lost the Republican nomination for county council by 57 votes in the 2021 primary.

A majority of Luzerne County Council seats — six of 11 — are up for grabs this year.