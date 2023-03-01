Swoyersville resident Greg Griffin announced Wednesday he is seeking a Republican nomination for Luzerne County Council in the May 16 primary election.

Griffin said he has actively participated in county government meetings as a citizen attendee for four years, speaking about the opioid epidemic, the need for home improvement assistance for senior citizens and concerns with litter and illegal dumping.

He helped establish the community garden in Wilkes-Barre.

Griffin said he believes that many county problems have not been properly addressed by council. If elected, he said he wants to find solutions to these problems that will “ensure a safe quality of life” for residents.

A graduate of the Houston Police Academy in Texas and the U.S. Army Armor School in Kentucky, Griffin has worked as a municipal police officer and as a corrections officer at the State Correctional Institution at Retreat for 25 years.

He is founder of the Mothers’ Opioid Committee in Wilkes-Barre and coordinator of the Luzerne County Citizens’ Blight Committee.

He and his wife, Rosanne, have been married 42 years and have four children.

A majority of Luzerne County Council seats — six of 11 — are up for grabs this year.