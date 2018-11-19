Only yesterday: Renee Balberchak played on Mid-East II Sectional field hockey team in 1988

20 YEARS AGO — 1998

Dallas High School will present the mystery spoof, “Don’t Be Afraid of the Dark” by Tim Kelly Friday and Saturday in the high school auditorium. The play is directed and staged by Donald Hopkins and Audrey Ide. The student staff includes stage manager Chris Riley assisted by Laura Vodzak, Heather Vodzak on lights, Shawn Mullen on sound, and Nicole Gabel on props.

The freshman class of Lake-Lehman High School captured first place in the Annual Float competition held recently at Homecoming. This year’s theme was “Disney.” Some of the freshman who were dressed as Mousketeers on the float were Crystal Carter, David Pascoe, Bill Evans, Olivia Barrall, Casey Holcomb, Joanna Oliver, Dina Sarmonis, Meg Tribendis, and Steve Honeywell. Courtney Kosakowski was Minnie Mouse and Abbie Lewis was Mickey.

30 YEARS AGO — 1988

The ninth grade American Experience classes of the Dallas Junior High School are planning an educational field trip to Washington, D.C. The students will visit various memorials and the museums at the Smithsonian Institution. A greater sense of appreciation for the nation’s history and an increase in patriotic feeling will be developed through the trip, as well as increased knowledge in subject material. Planning the trip are: Mr. John Johnson, trip coordinator, Holley Bolesta, Ken Berlew, Eric Clothier and Trisha Bulford.

Susan Wells has been selected as Dallas Senior High School’s representative of the Daughters of the American Revolution Good Citizens Award. This award is given to a senior who best exemplifies outstanding qualities of leadership, dependability, service and patriotism in their school, home and community. Susan is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Wells, Wyoming.

Misericordia freshman Renee Balberchak plans to spend Thanksgiving at the University of California-Irvine, where she will play on the Mid-East II Sectional team of the U.S. Field Hockey Association’s National Tournament. A graduate of Dallas High School, Balberchak is the first Misericordia student to reach that level of competition.

40 YEARS AGO — 1978

Martha Sampson, well-known landscape and portrait artist who resides in the Back Mountain area, has an exhibit of her recent work on display in a small gallery established recently at the Wyoming Paint Company in Kingston.

Brownie Troop 696, Gate of Heaven Church, recently held an investiture ceremony for first year Brownies. The following girls were received into Troop 696: Amy Allardyce, Courtney Butler, Debra Kindler, Mary Pat Millham, Laura Napieralski, Joyce Oravitz, Ann Marie Pall, Nichole Ricci, Dawn Rismondo, Lucia Sitar, Kim Taylor, Kim Thompson, Karen Vecchio and Natalie Ziolkowski.

Five new members were presented to the Harveys Lake Women’s Service Club at a recent dinner meeting at Pinebrook. President, Mrs. E.M. Stratford conducted the installation ceremony for Mrs. Joseph Chollak, Mrs. Adelaide Klein, Mrs. Jack Sandstrom, Mrs. Cliff Budsall and Mrs. Paul Geffune.

50 YEARS AGO — 1968

Luzerne County will have 6 participants in the State 4-H Show to be held at the Farm Show Building, Harrisburg, this weekend, where top riders from throughout Pennsylvania will compete for honors. Selected at the district horse show held at Dalton were Jean Mascali, Brian Smith, Robbie Spencer, Charles Winner and Amy Pearsall of the Back Mountain Horseshoe 4-H Club of Dallas, and Robert Mowery, of the Sugar Loaf Trotters 4-H Club of Conyngham Valley.

Carverton Girl Scout Troop No. 656 recently held Gypsy Hike No. 1 in conjunction with their badge work. Girls carried their own gear and food during the hike. As required by the badge, they built fire and collected firewood and cooked their supper. Attending were: Donna Hoover, Lynn Wolfe, Sandy Perry, Susan Richards, Cindy Cobleigh, Debbie Wasserott, Jane Marstell, Elsie Harris and Leader Mrs. Joan Wasserott.

60 YEARS AGO — 1958

Past Presidents Paul Monahan and Gerald Dettmore were honored by Back Mountain Toastmasters at a special dinner meeting held Thursday evening at Irem Temple Country Club for members and guests. Walter Black presided; toastmaster was Frank Wadas; speakers, Donald Evans and Ward Jaquish.

A piano recital by the following students of Louis W. Ayre will be given on Monday at 7:30 at St. Clements parish house, Wilkes-Barre: Betty Jean Davis, Gale Graves, Peggy Hall, Lynne Hogg, Lynne Jordan, Beryl Lawson, Dorothy Mathers, Evelyn Orchard, Peggy Perkins, Vernalee Pritchard, Todd Richards, Patricia Sinicrope, Peggy Spears and Ellen Yazwinski. The public is invited to attend.

Fathers Night at Dallas Borough PTA brought out a record attendance of fathers, a fitting tribute to a recent membership campaign headed by Mrs. William Baker, Jr., who announced 100 per cent membership of parents. Mrs. Fleming’s third grade mothers were hostesses, Mrs. William Davis chairman.

70 YEARS AGO — 1948

The sacred cantata, “Ruth” by A.R. Gual will be presented by members of the Senior Choir of Dallas Methodist Church under the direction of Ruth Turn Reynolds, minister of music, Sunday afternoon at 4 o’clock. The cantata, a harvest home one, tells the story of Ruth and Naomi in two parts, Joy and Sorrow. The part of Ruth is taken by Mrs. John Roberts; Naomi by Mrs. Henry Krabill.

Idetown W.S.C.S. in form of a Thanksgiving Tea was held on Wednesday at the home of Mrs. Ralph Welsh. Mrs. A.A. Neely and Mrs. Della Parrish, president, had charge. The group presented two flags to the Honor Roll and paid forty-five dollars on the parsonage furnace.

Compiled by Kim Rollman For mydallaspost.com

The Dallas Post newspaper printed for 130 years. Information here is reprinted exactly as it first appeared.

