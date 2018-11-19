TUNKHANNOCK — “The Journey to Bethlehem,” sponsored by Tunkhannock United Methodist Church, corner of Church and Warren Streets, will be enacted from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 14 and Saturday, Dec. 15.

More than 80 members of the church volunteer their time and talents to put on the story of the birth of Jesus. Visitors are assisted up a set of wooden stairs to get on wagons with comfortable hay bale seats and piles of warm blankets to keep them cozy. Narrators, equipped with microphones, then describe each setting as the wagons proceed through borough streets to eight interactive Biblical scenes.

Whether you are young, old or in-between, your imagination will take you back in time. You’ll encounter Roman guards, pay your taxes to Caesar, hear the angels’ announcements to Mary and Joseph, taste bread from the bakery, search for a room, observ shepherds in the fields and experienc the joy and awe of a beautiful Nativity, complete with the Wise Men and a choir.

To end this fun and very inspiring experience, you’ll go back to the church for homemade cookies and hot beverages. And, it’s all free as the church’s Christmas gift to the community.

“The Journey to Bethlehem” would not be possible without the support and cooperation of many other community entities. Wagons and tractors have to be borrowed, traffic has to be directed, property owners have to allow scenery to be built, posters and flyers have to be distributed, press releases have to be printed, TV calendars have to be notified and many other promotional opportunities have to be gratefully taken advantage of. Now, hopefully, the weather will also cooperate.