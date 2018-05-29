Back Mountain students graduate from The University of Scranton

SCRANTON — Back Mountain students earning undergraduate degrees from The University of Scranton include the following:
Peter P. Shaver, of Shavertown, Bachelor of Arts degree in journalism – electronic media and English
Brian N. Banas, of Dallas, Bachelor of Science degree in biology
Michael N. Boland, of Dallas, Bachelor of Science degree in health administration
Miranda L. Colburn, of Tunkhannock, Bachelor of Science degree in community health education
Elizabeth M. DiGiovine, of Shavertown, Bachelor of Science degree in biology
Carl W. Gross, of Shavertown, Bachelor of Science degree in finance
Lewis B. Hackling, of Noxen, Bachelor of Science degree in neuroscience
Anna R. Layaou, of Tunkhannock, Bachelor of Science degree in marketing
Andrew J. Nardone, of Dallas, Bachelor of Science degree in biochemistry
Aum M. Raghuvanshi, of Shavertown, Bachelor of Science degree in marketingand strategic communication
Denise M. Shovlin, of Dallas, Bachelor of Science degree in community health education