Back Mountain students graduate from The University of Scranton

SCRANTON — Back Mountain students earning undergraduate degrees from The University of Scranton include the following:

Peter P. Shaver, of Shavertown, Bachelor of Arts degree in journalism – electronic media and English

Brian N. Banas, of Dallas, Bachelor of Science degree in biology

Michael N. Boland, of Dallas, Bachelor of Science degree in health administration

Miranda L. Colburn, of Tunkhannock, Bachelor of Science degree in community health education

Elizabeth M. DiGiovine, of Shavertown, Bachelor of Science degree in biology

Carl W. Gross, of Shavertown, Bachelor of Science degree in finance

Lewis B. Hackling, of Noxen, Bachelor of Science degree in neuroscience

Anna R. Layaou, of Tunkhannock, Bachelor of Science degree in marketing

Andrew J. Nardone, of Dallas, Bachelor of Science degree in biochemistry

Aum M. Raghuvanshi, of Shavertown, Bachelor of Science degree in marketingand strategic communication

Denise M. Shovlin, of Dallas, Bachelor of Science degree in community health education