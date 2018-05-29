Amy Workman, daughter of Back Mountain residents, to wed James Slover

Amy Workman and James Slover -

Together with their families, Ms. Amy Lynn Workman and Mr. James Joseph Slover III, both of Philadelphia, announce their engagement and approaching marriage.

Amy is the daughter of Doug and Patti (Puchalsky) Workman, of Dallas. She is the granddaughter of the late William and Irene (Sandroski) Puchalsky, of Swoyersville, and the late Charles and Betty (Painter) Workman, of Glen Burnie, Maryland.

Amy is a 2007 graduate of Bolton High School in Memphis, Tennessee, and a 2012 graduate of The Pennsylvania State University, where she earned a Bachelor of Science in Accounting, a Master of Accounting, and Minors in International Business and Information Systems Management. She also studied abroad for a semester in Italy at Temple University Rome.

Amy was previously employed at the accounting firm Ernst & Young as a Wealth and Asset Management Assurance Senior and at Comcast as a Senior Consultant on the Assurance and Advisory Team. She recently accepted a new position at Morgan Stanley in Conshohocken as Director of Investment Management Operations.

Jim is the son of Maureen (Kelly) and James Slover Jr., of Southampton. He is the grandson of James and Bridget “Betty” (Hanlon) Slover, of Langhorne, and the late James and Hannah Patricia (Duffy) Kelly, of Warminster.

Jim is a 2004 graduate of LaSalle College High School in Wyndmoor and a 2008 graduate of Saint Joseph’s University in Philadelphia, where he earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with a Major in Finance and a Minor in Economics. In 2009, Jim was awarded a Master of Science in Accountancy from the University of Notre Dame in South Bend, Indiana.

Jim was also previously employed at Ernst & Young, where the couple met, as a Wealth and Asset Management Assurance Manager. He is currently employed as the Senior Manager of Accounting and Financial Reporting for Berwind Corporation in Philadelphia.

Jim proposed to Amy on a rooftop deck overlooking the city of Philadelphia. They will be married on Friday, June 8, 2018 in historic Saint Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Philadelphia.