Only Yesterday: Strike at Johnson Institution settled in 1958

20 YEARS AGO — 1998

At the April meeting of Back Mountain Republican Association new officers were installed for two year terms. The Back Mountain Republican Assoc. was created to raise awareness of the electoral process, encourage voter participation and registration of new voters. Officers are: Charles Kane, president; Shirley Moyer, vice president; Leonard “Pooch” Kozick, treasurer; Kathy Reese Kupstas, secretary; and Atty. Donald Brobst, parliamentarian.

157 students from Dallas Elementary School participated in TV Turn-off Week held in late April. Students took home pledge forms for the number of hours of TV not watched and were rewarded with certificates and school snack vouchers. Homeroom representatives for the project were: Maria Simon, Tanya Hever, Natasha Field, Kasia Szulborski, Eddie Stredney, David Hunter, Peter Blanchard, Tim Jackson, Amy Panzetta, Brittany Giampetro, Jacqueline Mahle, Elena Habersky, Robert Monk, Gina Kesier, Amy Vodzak, Joe Kapro, Peter Steve, Jared Hoyt, Justin Orlandini, Eric Domzalski, Paul Daniels and Joshua Mounce.

30 YEARS AGO — 1988

Cub Pack 232 of Gate of Heaven Church, Dallas, recently held its Pinewood Derby race. Medals were awarded to the top three winners: Kevin McGovern, first place; Charles Malpass, second place; and Steven Lonin, third place. The top three Tiger winners in the frog race were: Jonathan Kertesy, Jeremy Boring and Matthew Motyka. The Knights of Columbus, Fr. John J. O’Leary Council 8224 sponsored this year’s races.

Members of the Dallas Junior High School S.A.D.D. chapter recently attended the Pennsylvania Awareness Conference in Hershey, PA. The students attended a Youth to Youth seminar and a Conference Action meeting. Participants were Meagan Wega, Eric Williams and Leann Simon.

40 YEARS AGO — 1978

The 1978 Student Council Talent Show at Dallas Senior High School was such an outstanding success that members of the cast were requested to repeat it for the students at Dallas Junior High School. MC’s of the show were Lorraine Davis, Joe Gorko, Judy Lemmond and Suzanne Williams. The program was coordinated by Lew Isaac, council advisor, Dianne Watchulonis, Jean Franklin, Sue Petty and Alison Davies, assisted by Chip Morgan and Francis Saxon on lighting and props.

“Can I keep her,” “Oh, she’s pretty,” “Will she hurt me?” These were the comments heard coming from the kindergarten class in the Westmoreland building last week as “Baby Doll,” a week-old calf owned by the principal, Walter Prokopchak, made its appearance in the classroom. The visit kicked off a several-week program in which the children will learn about farm animals and how they benefit man, also, the different types of farms and the products they produce.

50 YEARS AGO — 1968

Plans have been completed for the Eleventh Annual Birthday Tea sponsored by the Altar and Rosary Society, Gate of Heaven parish, Dallas. The tea will be held Thursday evening in the school auditorium on Machell Avenue. As in years past, a table will be decorated for each month and season of the year. Chairman of the tea is Mrs. Franz Scholl with Mrs. Ann Boyle as co-chairman.

At a regular meeting of Idetown Methodist Church Couples Club, two couples were honored at a 25th silver wedding anniversary party. Mr. and Mrs. Alfred Swelgin and Mr. and Mrs. Marshall Harrison were presented with silver platters.

The Rummage Sale sponsored by Trucksville Methodist Church opens this morning at 9:30 at the Educational Building on Church Road. Mrs. Leon Beisel is general chairman assisted by Mrs. George Lidicote and their committee.

60 YEARS AGO — 1958

Barbara Beaner, student at West Side Catholic High School, took the stellar role at Gate of Heaven May crowning ceremonies Sunday night, while Eileen Schaller, eighth grade student of the local parochial school, acted as crown bearer. Theresa Kozick and Lorraine Batory, also from West Side High School, were attendants. Two small children from the first grade, Marie Arzente and Brian Gallagher, carried the train.

The strike that closed down work on the Jackson Institution is over, as of last Monday. Negotiations held last week in Philadelphia, between Ross Electric Construction Company and the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, Local 163, have resulted in the rehiring of many of the men laid off by the strike. Oliver Keithly, superintendent of Ross Electric reports that it will be two or three weeks before the working force will be back to normal.

Rev. Frederick Edam, pastor of St. Luke’s Lutheran Church, Shavertown, was named a clerical delegate to the 1958 Lutheran Church Convention to take place in Dayton, Ohio in early October.

70 YEARS AGO — 1948

Dallas Women’s Club Choral Group, comprised of members of the Senior and Junior Women’s Clubs, will broadcast over radio station WHWL on Sunday from 5:00 to 5:30 DST. Group members are: Miss Ann McHugh, Mrs. Harry Bogart, Mrs. Leon Austen, Mrs. Robert Garrett, Miss Mary Bennallack, Mrs. Norman Patton, Mrs. James Keiper Jr., Mrs. Bernard Whitney, Miss Peggy Davis, Miss Gertrude McMichael, Mrs. Homer Middleton, Mrs. Robert Scott, Mrs. Leonard Harvey, Miss Rita Cummings, Miss Mildred Sanford, Miss Roberta Quaill, Miss Adria Jones, Mrs. Robert Lewis, Miss Margaret O’Boyle, Mrs. Frederick Eck, Mrs. John Jewell, Mrs. Austin Bisbing and Mrs. Harold Elston.

More than 100 women, covering twenty Back Mountain districts started a house to house solicitation this week for articles for the Library Auction scheduled for Saturday, June 10 at Howard Risley’s Barnyard on Lehman Avenue. Mrs. Arch Hutchison, chairman of the solicitation committee, is being assisted by Mrs. Fred Howell and Mrs. A.C. Dick.

Compiled by Kim Rollman For Dallas Post

The Dallas Post is 30 years old. Information printed here appears exactly as it did when first published.

