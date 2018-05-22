Man on the street: ‘Why do we celebrate Memorial Day?’

“We celebrate the veterans who are people who were in the military. You can send them letters or just buy some fireworks and set them off that day.” Ava Knorr Dallas -
“We are thankful in our country on this day for whatever they did to save us. In our family, we have a picnic.” Braydyn Chopyak Dallas -
“The Scouts in Pack #281 march in parades and we honor the army for all they do on Memorial Day.” Tyler Daniels Dallas -
“We celebrate that the veterans died for us in the war. At home, we open our pool and shoot fireworks off.” Regan Quinn Dallas - -
“In our house, we go to my great-grandfather’s grave and bring him tulips, his favorite flower. His name is Charles Milazzo just like my Dad but he died in a war.” Lily Milazzo Shavertown - -
“Soldiers sacrificed their lives and they are the reason we are here. Around our house, we set up American flags.” Matteo Berry Dallas - -
