Dallas Senior Center menu for the week of March 12

March 6th, 2018 11:59 am

DALLAS — Following is the menu for the Dallas Senior Center for the week of March 12, 2018.

MONDAY: Pork and peppers, broccoli and carrots, brown rice, brownie, milk and coffee.

TUESDAY: Bag lunch

WEDNESDAY: BBQ chicken sandwich, tomato basil soup, broccoli slaw, whole wheat sandwich roll, sorbet, milk and coffee.

THURSDAY: St. Patrick’s Day Lunch Special — Corned beef, sauteed cabbage, steamed carrots, rye bread, toffee and cream topped chocolate pudding with Irish cream syrup, milk and coffee.

FRIDAY: Tomato basil fish, Brussels sprouts, sweet potatoes, whole wheat dinner roll, birthday cake, milk and coffee.

