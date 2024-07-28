Pittston Area junior shortstop/pitcher Silvio Giardina was selected the Times Leader Player of the Year.

Editor’s note: Statistics were obtained from various sources so they could differ slightly from official team statistics in some cases.

SILVIO GIARDINA

Pittston Area

SS/P – Junior

Player of the Year

After missing most of last season with an injury, Giardina returned to lead the team with a .434 batting average and 11 doubles. Also had a home run and 29 RBI while scoring 24 times. On the mound, he compiled a 6-1 record with a 2.18 ERA as a starter and reliever. Selected to the Class 5A all-state second team.

JAMES BOTTGER

Wilkes-Barre Area

P/SS – Junior

Had 85 strikeouts in 47 innings with a 1.79 ERA and a 3-4 record. Led WBA with a .464 batting average, seven doubles and 14 RBI while also having a triple. Selected to the Class 6A all-state second team.

ANDREW BURNS

MMI Prep

P/INF – Senior

Posted a 4-2 record with an 1.80 ERA and 86 strikeouts in 58.1 innings. Hit .406 with a home run, three doubles and 17 RBI. Selected to the Class A all-state second team.

DREW CISNEY

Holy Redeemer

P/INF – Junior

Had a 4-1 record with a 1.11 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 31.2 innings. Led the Royals with a .333 batting average and 22 hits. Tied for team lead with 15 RBI while scoring 15 runs.

KADEN COYNE

Dallas

OF – Junior

Led the Mountaineers with 28 runs scored and seven doubles. Batted .424 with 25 hits, two triples and 16 RBI. Showed outstanding range and a strong arm from center field.

DREW DeLUCCA

Pittston Area

OF – Senior

Veteran center fielder finished the season with a .333 batting average, six doubles, a triple and 19 RBI while scoring 24 runs and collecting 28 hits.

ANTONIO DOGANIERO

Hazleton Area

P/DH – Senior

Pitt recruit was 3-1 with a 1.65 ERA and 59 strikeouts in 42.1 innings pitched. Allowed just 27 hits. Also helped out on offense with a .286 average.

SAM FINARELLI

Lake-Lehman

1B – Junior

Led the Black Knights with four home runs and tied for the lead with 18 RBI. Batted .415 with seven doubles, a triple and 16 runs scored. Selected to the Class 3A all-state second team.

CHRIS FLORENTINO

Hazleton Area

OF – Junior

Led the Cougars with a .426 batting average, 29 hits, five triples and 29 runs. Also had six doubles, two home runs and 18 RBI. Selected to the Class 6A all-state first team.

LUKE KOPEC

Holy Redeemer

OF – Senior

Rangy center fielder earned second All-WVC selection. Batted .300 with 21 hits and led the Royals with 21 runs and 21 stolen bases.

JACK LEANDRI

Dallas

2B – Junior

Led the Mountaineers with a .464 batting average and tied for the most hits with 26. Had a double, two triples, 14 RBI and 20 runs scored. Selected to the Class 4A all-state second team.

DOMINIC MARINO

Hazleton Area

OF/P – Sophomore

Hit .377 while leading the team with three homers, nine doubles and 24 RBI. Had two triples and 14 runs scored. Posted a 1-1 record with a 2.06 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 20.1 innings.

LEO NOCKEY

Wyoming Seminary

SS – Freshman

The Class 3A all-state first-team pick led Seminary in several categories including a .537 batting average, two triples, nine doubles, 29 hits and 20 runs. Also had a home run and 10 RBI.

ZACH PACZEWSKI

Dallas

SS/P – Senior

Two-time All-WVC pick who will play at Division I Radford was an outstanding defensive player. Hit .313 with five doubles, two triples and 18 RBI. Posted a 3-1 record with a 3.38 ERA.

JJ RISCHAWY

Dallas

OF – Senior

Batted .340 with two doubles, 18 hits, 16 RBI and 16 runs scored. Came up with some very timely hits throughout the past two years.

CHRIS SHOLTIS

Lake-Lehman

OF – Junior

Two-time All-WVC selection and Class 3A all-state second-team pick led the team with a .458 batting average, nine doubles and 18 runs. Tied for lead with 18 RBI and had two triples.

JACOB SNYDER

Wyoming Area

OF – Sophomore

Class 4A all-state second-team selection who led the Warriors with a .439 batting average, four triples, 34 runs and 29 hits. Had two doubles and eight RBI while also handling some pitching duties.

HAYDEN VOUGHT

Wyoming Seminary

1B – Senior

Finished his final season with a .419 batting average, a team-leading three home runs, three doubles, 12 RBI and 13 runs scored.

BEAU WIDDICK

Pittston Area

2B/SS – Sophomore

Manned both middle infield positions while batting .378 with seven doubles, four triples and 28 RBI. Also scored 16 runs.

BRETT WOZNIAK

Nanticoke Area

P/SS – Senior

Posted a 5-1 record with a 1.17 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 54 innings. Hit .417 with and led the team with three triples, three doubles and 29 runs scored. Also had a home run.

CHAZ WRIGHT

Crestwood

SS – Senior

St. John’s recruit was selected All-WVC for a second time and a Class 5A all-state second-team pick. Led the Comets with a .518 average, 29 hits and 15 runs. Had five doubles and a homer.