DALLAS TWP. — The Misericordia University Department of History and Government will celebrate Mining History Month with the presentation of the documentary, “Knox Mine Disaster,” on Friday, Jan. 31, at 7 p.m. in Lemmond Theater in Walsh Hall. The date is the 61st anniversary of the 1959 disaster that took the lives of 12 miners in what is considered the region’s worst mining catastrophe.

The screening of the 2018 release by filmmakers David Brocca and Albert Brocca will feature music by popular local musician Lex Romane. A question-and-answer session, moderated by Ryan Watson, Ph.D., assistant professor of fine arts at Misericordia University, will follow.

Tickets for the program are $10. They can be purchased in advance at https://knox_documenatry_misericordia_univ.eventbrite.com/.

The screening is one of 17 events commemorating Mining History Month in the region. A wide variety of programs are available in Wilkes-Barre, Scranton, Pittston, Plymouth, Nanticoke, Bethlehem and Port Griffith, as well as Dallas. The events focus on the history and culture of the anthracite region of Northeastern Pennsylvania. For information on the entire slate of events, please go to https://ahfdn.org/mining-history-month-schedule-of-events-january-2020/.