MANSFIELD — Three Back Mountain residents were among 367 students named to the Mansfield University Dean’s List for the fall 2019 semester. To be named to the dean’s list, a student must attend the university full-time and earn at least a 3.5 GPA.

Honored are Sean Andres, of Tunkhannock; Hanna Johnson, of Trucksville; and Anthony Mastroianni, of Tunkhannock.