DALLAS TWP. — The Student Government Association (SGA) at Misericordia University will host the fifth annual David A. Evans 5K Color Run/Walk and a children’s carnival with activities for the whole family as part of SGA Cougar Fest from April 23-28.

The Cougar Carnival will be held on Saturday, April 27 from noon to 4 p.m. on the lawn of the Banks Student Life Center. Open to children in the community, the event will include carnival games with prizes, dunk tanks and inflatables. Food will be available for purchase from a variety of food trucks. Admission is free.

On Sunday, April 28, the SGA will host the fifth annual David A. Evans 5K Color Run/Walk on campus. Registration for the run begins at 9 a.m. at the Anderson Sports and Health Center. The race starts at 10 a.m. The cost is $20 for pre-registration, and $25 the day of the race. Participants can pre-register at http://misericordia.edu/colorrun19.

The registration fee includes a T-shirt, while supplies last, and color packet, as participants will be splashed with colored powder throughout the race. Proceeds of the race will benefit the David Evans Jr. Memorial Scholarship Fund at Holy Redeemer High School. It is dedicated to students at the Catholic high school who plan to continue their education at Misericordia University.

The fund was established in honor of David A. Evans by his parents, Dave and Dr. Dawn Evans. Dr. Evans is an assistant professor of occupational therapy at Misericordia University.

Cougar Fest activities for Misericordia students throughout the week include a mud tug-o-war contest, a knockerball tournament, the annual Mr. Misericordia contest, and a music-on-the-patio program featuring Caribbean music.

For additional information on the carnival or the David A. Evans 5K Color Run/Walk, please call Darcy Brodmerkel, director of Office of Student Engagement, at 570-674-6466 or email her at dbrokmerkel@misericordia.edu.