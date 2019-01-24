DALLAS — The following new books have been added to the shelves at the Back Mountain Memorial Library, 96 Huntsville Road, for the month of January 2019:

EXPRESS

FICTION

“Next Year in Havana” by Chanel Cleeton

“Liar Liar” by James Patterson

“Nine Perfect Strangers” by Liane Moriarty

“Fulfillment” by Barbara Delinsky

NONFICTION

“Kovels’ Antiques and Collectibles Price Guide 2019”

“What to Eat When” by Michael Roizen

“The Edge of Anarchy” by Jack Kelly

BIOGRAPHY

“Joy Enough: A Memoir” by Sarah McColl

“Inheritance: A Memoir of Genealogy, Paternity, and Love” by Dani Shapiro

“Hindsight and All the Things I Can’t See in Front of Me” by Justin Timberlake

“Reagan: An American Journey” by Bob Spitz

SCIENCE FICTION

“Alliance Rising” by C.J. Cherryh

LARGE PRINT

FICTION

“The Best of Us” by Robyn Carr

“The Boy” by Tami Hoag

“The New Iberia Blues” by James Lee Burke

“Safe and Sound” by Fern Michaels

STORY COLLECTION

“Every Single Bone in My Brain” by Aaron Tillman

BOOKS ON CD

‘Verses for the Dead” by Douglas Preston and Lincoln Child

“Blood Water Paint” by Joy McCullough