Trumpeter, pianist to perform Oct. 26 at Misericordia University

Maurer - Petley -

DALLAS TWP. — Misericordia University and the Soyka Fund for the Humanities is presenting the free concert, “Songs for My Son,’’ with trumpeter and Soyka Artist-in Residence John Maurer and pianist Nate Petley at 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 26 in Lemmond Theater in Walsh Hall.

The concert tour is part of the musical artists’ debut album, “Songs for My Son.” Released in 2018, the 14-song jazz album features works in the contemporary-classical jazz idiom.

Maurer is an award-winning trumpet and flugelhorn artist and educator, who, in addition to his role at Misericordia, serves as the teaching artist at the Bethel Woods Center for the Arts and head of the brass and woodwind studio at the Black Bear Conservatory of Music. He has performed throughout the country and in Canada, and has appeared as a soloist for the Rev. Jesse L. Jackson, Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, and at Lincoln Center’s Alice Tully Hall and the Curtis Institute of Music. He was also a semi-finalist for the National Trumpet Competition.

Musical educators and musicians, alike, agree that Maurer is a special musical performer. He is an “exhilarating, very versatile trumpet performer and educator,’’ said Jose Sibaja, the lead trumpet player of the Boston Brass.

Petley is an accomplished pianist, multi-instrumentalist and accompanist, who owns Creative Pursuits Studio in Lancaster where he provides private lessons.

The “Songs for My Son’’ presentation is the inaugural concert in the Back Mountain Jazz Series at Misericordia University. The same duo will present a concert during the spring semester at a date and time to be determined.

For more information, call 570-674-6400 or visit www.misericordia.edu.