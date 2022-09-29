No major glitches surfaced during the initial activation of Luzerne County’s upgraded emergency radio communication system for Wilkes-Barre fire and police calls on Wednesday, said county 911 Executive Director Fred Rosencrans.

“It’s going very well. Aside from a few minor programming issues, which were expected, it went smooth,” Rosencrans said around 4 p.m. “There have been no complaints.”

The project includes additional communication towers in new locations, improved microwaves and the replacement of a 20-year-old analog radio system with a new digital one for law enforcement and emergency responders to exchange messages.

It promises to correct spotty or nonexistent emergency radio coverage throughout the 906-square-mile county, end radio interference and open up more radio channels for responders.

Wilkes-Barre’s fire department switched over to the new system at 10:30 a.m., followed by the police department around 2 p.m., he said.

The city was selected for the launch because it is the busiest municipality for police and emergency calls, Rosencrans has said.

Rosencrans said 911 representatives were present at every police and fire shift change to “make sure everyone transitions well.”

Wilkes-Barre Mayor George Brown said he met with county officials Wednesday before the activation and was informed 911 representatives would be providing assistance to the city police and fire departments. As of 4:30 p.m., he had not received any feedback.

Brown said he understands why the county wanted to update the system.

“There will be minor things that have to be worked out, but I’m sure it’s going to be a benefit,” Brown said.

The county had planned to activate the new system countywide next week, but Rosencrans said Wednesday that schedule has been extended.

“I don’t want to rush it. We want to be extra cautious,” Rosencrans said.

Under the new plan, the county sheriff’s department will start using the new system next week, followed by all police departments the week of Oct. 10, he said. Fire departments and emergency medical units will make the change on or shortly after Oct. 19.

Rosencrans said he opted for a more phased implementation instead of simultaneously activating more than 180 agencies in one day.

“Fire/EMS is the largest group, and we want to make sure 100% of issues — if there are any — are worked out prior to cutting over,” he said.

A federal fire drill for the nuclear power plant in Salem Township also is scheduled for Oct. 18, and Rosencrans said he does not want to create any diversion from that mandatory regulatory test performed every two years.

Planning for the county’s emergency radio upgrade started in 2016 with a feasibility study, he reiterated. With years of energy pumped into the project, Rosencrans said Wednesday’s launch was “a little emotional.”

“This is a big day. Wilkes-Barre and all the municipalities should see a huge difference,” he said.

The system includes new mobile and portable radio equipment for police and other emergency responders and base-station mobile radios with a panic button in all schools.

Motorola Solutions Inc., which was awarded the radio system contract, is contractually bound to ensure the county has 95% emergency radio coverage, 95% of the time.

